Hong Kong's Wood Dragon Year: Precise Policies Needed to Revitalize the Economy

As the Lunar New Year of the Wood Dragon begins, a traditional prophecy drawn by Heung Yee Kuk Chairman Kenneth Lau Ip-keung points to Hong Kong being 'trapped in the forest.' This ominous prediction calls for precise policies to revitalize the city's economy.

A City Entangled

In a ceremony held at Che Kung Temple, Lau pulled the 15th fortune stick, which was interpreted as 'mediocre.' The Song dynasty commander Che Kung's wisdom advises against squandering resources and waiting for the US to lower interest rates. Instead, Lau asserts that the government should focus on stabilizing Hong Kong's real estate and finance industries.

Precise Policies for Economic Vitality

To navigate the challenges ahead, Lau suggests removing cooling measures and stamp duty taxes. These steps aim to stimulate the stock market and foster innovation in the technology and finance sectors.

A Humble Year for the Dragon

On a personal level, Lau emphasizes the need for caution, especially for those born in Dragon years. The fortune suggests disharmony in marital relationships and advises individuals to prioritize personal safety. Financial endeavors may not yield immediate success.