Hong Kong’s MPF Sees First Investment Gains Since 2020

The Mandatory Provident Fund (MPF), a compulsory pension scheme encompassing 4.7 million Hong Kong citizens, has reported a 3.5% increase in 2023, marking its first investment gain since 2020. This turnaround, representing an average of HK$8,000 per member, follows a 15.7% loss in 2022 and a 0.3% drop in 2021.

Factors Behind the Turnaround

Analysts attribute this revamp primarily to the robust performance of US and Japanese equities, which starkly contrasts with the poor returns from Hong Kong and mainland China stocks. US equity funds within the MPF led with a 24.2% return, followed closely by Japanese stock funds that reported a 21.5% profit. Global equity funds also fared well with a 19.7% return.

On the flip side, funds focused on China and Hong Kong equities, making up about 25% of MPF assets, encountered a 13.4% loss. The Hang Seng Index and the CSI 300 index sagged approximately 14% and 11% respectively in 2023.

Performance of the MPF’s Default Investment Strategy

The MPF’s default investment strategy, which adjusts equity and bond exposure based on the member’s age, outstripped the average. Equity-heavy funds within this strategy witnessed a 14.8% increase, while those focusing on bonds experienced a 7.8% rise. By the end of 2023, the MPF’s total assets had surged by 8.5% to HK$1.14 trillion, with an average of HK$242,800 per member.

Investment Strategy for 2024

Looking ahead, MPF Ratings, an independent provider of MPF research and ratings, recommends a diversified investment strategy for 2024. The firm expressed confidence in the default investment strategy’s performance for the forthcoming year. The MPF, put into effect in December 2000, mandates contributions from both employers and employees. Members receive their contributions and returns upon reaching the age of 65.

In the midst of the tumultuous 2023 investment market, the 4.69 million MPF members managed to weather the storm through diversified investments. Although the MPF is perceived as robust and secure, experts argue that it must continue to evolve to meet member needs. They also encourage members to contribute to this evolution by expressing their expectations for the MPF and participating in the ‘People’s Choice’ scheme voting for 2024, which runs from January 3rd to 10th.