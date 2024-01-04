en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Finance

Hong Kong’s MPF Sees First Investment Gains Since 2020

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:38 pm EST
Hong Kong’s MPF Sees First Investment Gains Since 2020

The Mandatory Provident Fund (MPF), a compulsory pension scheme encompassing 4.7 million Hong Kong citizens, has reported a 3.5% increase in 2023, marking its first investment gain since 2020. This turnaround, representing an average of HK$8,000 per member, follows a 15.7% loss in 2022 and a 0.3% drop in 2021.

Factors Behind the Turnaround

Analysts attribute this revamp primarily to the robust performance of US and Japanese equities, which starkly contrasts with the poor returns from Hong Kong and mainland China stocks. US equity funds within the MPF led with a 24.2% return, followed closely by Japanese stock funds that reported a 21.5% profit. Global equity funds also fared well with a 19.7% return.

On the flip side, funds focused on China and Hong Kong equities, making up about 25% of MPF assets, encountered a 13.4% loss. The Hang Seng Index and the CSI 300 index sagged approximately 14% and 11% respectively in 2023.

Performance of the MPF’s Default Investment Strategy

The MPF’s default investment strategy, which adjusts equity and bond exposure based on the member’s age, outstripped the average. Equity-heavy funds within this strategy witnessed a 14.8% increase, while those focusing on bonds experienced a 7.8% rise. By the end of 2023, the MPF’s total assets had surged by 8.5% to HK$1.14 trillion, with an average of HK$242,800 per member.

Investment Strategy for 2024

Looking ahead, MPF Ratings, an independent provider of MPF research and ratings, recommends a diversified investment strategy for 2024. The firm expressed confidence in the default investment strategy’s performance for the forthcoming year. The MPF, put into effect in December 2000, mandates contributions from both employers and employees. Members receive their contributions and returns upon reaching the age of 65.

In the midst of the tumultuous 2023 investment market, the 4.69 million MPF members managed to weather the storm through diversified investments. Although the MPF is perceived as robust and secure, experts argue that it must continue to evolve to meet member needs. They also encourage members to contribute to this evolution by expressing their expectations for the MPF and participating in the ‘People’s Choice’ scheme voting for 2024, which runs from January 3rd to 10th.

0
Finance HongKong Investments
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Finance

See more
35 seconds ago
National Australia Bank Scores Big with $US3.25 Billion Bond Deal
In a move that underscores the vitality of the bond market, the National Australia Bank (NAB) has successfully priced a significant bond deal, raising $US3.25 billion. The syndicate assisting in this endeavor included financial heavyweights such as BofA, Citi, Goldman Sachs, and RBC Capital Markets. This strategic move was warmly received by bond funds in
National Australia Bank Scores Big with $US3.25 Billion Bond Deal
Bangladesh's DNCRP Serves Notice to Evaly: A Call for Consumer Complaints Resolution
1 min ago
Bangladesh's DNCRP Serves Notice to Evaly: A Call for Consumer Complaints Resolution
New Hampshire's Community Power Coalition Slashes Electric Rates by 26%
1 min ago
New Hampshire's Community Power Coalition Slashes Electric Rates by 26%
Shareholders Seek Injunction Against SomaLogic-Standard BioTools Merger: Critical Ruling Ahead
40 seconds ago
Shareholders Seek Injunction Against SomaLogic-Standard BioTools Merger: Critical Ruling Ahead
Connecticut High School Champions Financial Literacy, Equipping Students for Success
45 seconds ago
Connecticut High School Champions Financial Literacy, Equipping Students for Success
Major U.S. Semiconductor Stocks Witness Significant Decline Amidst Broader Market Downturn
47 seconds ago
Major U.S. Semiconductor Stocks Witness Significant Decline Amidst Broader Market Downturn
Latest Headlines
World News
Philippines Makes Significant Strides Against Narcotics in 2023
16 seconds
Philippines Makes Significant Strides Against Narcotics in 2023
Hypertension Research Journal Achieves Milestone with Over 900 Submissions in 2023
26 seconds
Hypertension Research Journal Achieves Milestone with Over 900 Submissions in 2023
Jordan Thompson Advances to Brisbane International Quarter-Finals Without Playing Match
39 seconds
Jordan Thompson Advances to Brisbane International Quarter-Finals Without Playing Match
2024 Pro Bowl Games: The Los Angeles Rams Players Overlooked
44 seconds
2024 Pro Bowl Games: The Los Angeles Rams Players Overlooked
Remembering Jim Dostal: A Life of Integrity and Compassion
47 seconds
Remembering Jim Dostal: A Life of Integrity and Compassion
La-Z-Boy Champions Rest with 'Do Not Disturb' Decor Pillows
58 seconds
La-Z-Boy Champions Rest with 'Do Not Disturb' Decor Pillows
57th Governor of Baton Rouge Set for a Historic Inauguration: A Sneak Peek into the Preparations
1 min
57th Governor of Baton Rouge Set for a Historic Inauguration: A Sneak Peek into the Preparations
Jacob Stewart: The MVP Behind Huntington's Victory at Doc Edward's Tournament
2 mins
Jacob Stewart: The MVP Behind Huntington's Victory at Doc Edward's Tournament
Five Cleveland Browns Players Selected for 2024 NFL Pro Bowl
2 mins
Five Cleveland Browns Players Selected for 2024 NFL Pro Bowl
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
3 hours
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
3 hours
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
4 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
5 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
5 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
6 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
6 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
7 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
8 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app