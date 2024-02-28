Hong Kong Property Stocks Surge as Government Scraps Cooling Measures, Aims for Economic Revival

In a decisive move to rejuvenate Hong Kong's lagging property market and stimulate economic growth, Financial Secretary Paul Chan announced the immediate cessation of several property cooling measures. This policy shift, aimed at mitigating high borrowing costs and a bleak economic outlook, led to an immediate 2.4% increase in the Hang Seng Property index, signaling renewed investor confidence in the sector.

Reviving the Property Market

Among the scrapped policies were buy-side tightening measures for residential properties and the waiver of stamp duties on the transfer of REIT units. This change comes as a response to the property sector's challenges, which have been exacerbated by rising interest rates and a general decline in market sentiment. Notably, Hong Kong's housing market, recognized for its high prices, has experienced a nearly 20% drop from its 2021 peak. The government's bold steps are anticipated to catalyze a significant increase in transaction volumes and potentially steer property prices towards recovery by the end of the year.

Boosting Economic Prospects

Chan's announcement also hinted at possible adjustments to property lending policies, aligning with the government's broader strategy to bolster the economy. With an economic growth projection of 2.5% to 3.5% for the year, the administration is also dedicating over 1 billion Hong Kong dollars to enhance the tourism sector. This multifaceted approach reflects a concerted effort to address the economic downturn and leverage the property market as a pivotal growth engine.

Market Response and Future Outlook

Following the announcement, shares of leading developers such as New World Development and Sun Hung Kai Properties saw significant gains, though the Hang Seng Property index later receded from session highs, contrasting with the broader Hang Seng index's 1.47% decline. Experts predict the stamp duty reductions will not only spur transaction volumes but may also initiate a gradual uptick in property prices as the year progresses. This strategic move by the Hong Kong government underscores a proactive stance towards revitalizing the city's economic and property sectors in the face of ongoing challenges.

The elimination of property cooling measures marks a critical juncture for Hong Kong's real estate market and its broader economic landscape. As transaction volumes are expected to rise and the potential for price recovery looms, stakeholders remain cautiously optimistic. The government's radical policy shifts and financial commitments to various sectors signify a robust effort to turn the tide, promising a period of adjustment and potential growth in the coming months.