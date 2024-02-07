Honeywell International Inc.: A Market Performance Analysis Amid Earnings Estimate Revisions

In an unpredictable stock market, Honeywell International Inc. (HON), an industrial conglomerate, has experienced a -4% return over the preceding month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite that has risen by +5.6%. The attention of analysts has been captured by the distinct correlation between earnings estimate revisions and stock price movements, which often provide a reliable prediction of stock performance.

Earnings Estimate Revisions

Currently, expectations point to Honeywell posting earnings of $2.19 per share for the current quarter, reflecting a year-over-year change of +5.8%. However, the Zacks Consensus Estimate has seen a downward revision of -2.1% over the past 30 days. Looking forward, estimates for the current fiscal year's earnings stand at $9.98 per share, indicating a +9% change, and for the next fiscal year, a rise to $10.85 per share, an increase of +8.7% is expected. Despite these revisions, Honeywell maintains a Zacks Rank 3 (Hold), a position affected by recent estimate changes and other factors related to earnings estimates.

Revenue Growth

Another critical measure of financial health is revenue growth. Honeywell's estimated sales for the current quarter amount to $8.99 billion, a year-over-year change of +1.4%. Meanwhile, sales estimates for the current and next fiscal years are set at $38.49 billion and $40.64 billion, reflecting changes of +5% and +5.6% respectively. In the last reported quarter, Honeywell recorded revenues of $9.44 billion (+2.8% year-over-year), with an EPS of $2.60 compared to $2.52 the previous year. However, this fell short of the Zacks Consensus Estimate, resulting in a revenue surprise of -2.71%, while the EPS surprise held steady at 0%.

Valuation and Investment Decisions

Investment decisions significantly hinge on valuation. Currently, Honeywell is trading at a premium compared to its peers, earning a Zacks Value Style Score of D. Valuation multiples, as well as comparisons to historical values and peers, are utilized to determine whether a stock is fairly valued, overvalued, or undervalued. The data provided by Zacks.com could prove invaluable for investors looking to make informed decisions regarding the market buzz surrounding Honeywell. Based on its Zacks Rank, the company's stock is expected to perform in line with the market in the near future. Zacks experts, meanwhile, have shed light on other stocks with the potential for substantial growth, independent of Honeywell's performance.