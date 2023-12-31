Homeownership & The Rising Influence of HOAs

In the quest for homeownership, prospective buyers must navigate an array of challenges, from escalating prices to a narrowing supply of available homes. Today, they face another pivotal factor: the homeowners association (HOA). These entities, governed by community-dwelling board members, institute rules and maintain shared spaces like parks, roads, and pools, funded by homeowners’ fees.

The Cost of Community Living

These fees can be substantial, occasionally hitting the $1,000 per month mark, and are prone to variations if the HOA’s budget underperforms, leading to special assessments that can drastically escalate homeowners’ costs. The prevalence of HOAs is significant, with 84% of newly built single-family homes in 2022 falling under an HOA’s jurisdiction. Therefore, understanding and assessing these organizations becomes a crucial step for buyers before signing on the dotted line.

HOAs: A Ubiquitous Presence

HOAs are found across various housing types, from single-family homes to co-operatives (co-ops) and condominiums (condos), each with unique ownership structures and levels of community engagement. Local governments often favor HOA-managed developments as they can ease municipal upkeep obligations while continuing to collect property taxes.

Vetting the HOA

Potential homeowners seeking to sidestep HOA fees might consider older homes outside of developments. However, for those contemplating properties within HOA territories, it is of paramount importance to thoroughly examine the organization’s health, rules, and financial stability before making a decision. The balance between enjoying communal benefits and enduring potential financial strain weighs heavily on the home-buying process, making the evaluation of HOAs a critical facet of home ownership.