HomeChoice International Sees Operating Profit Soar by 28% in 2023, Driven by Fintech Demand

JSE-listed omni-channel retailer HomeChoice International has reported a significant increase in its operating profit for the year ending December 2023, buoyed by robust demand for its financial services products. Despite the challenges faced by South African consumers, the company is optimistic about the future, planning to introduce new products to its lineup.

Financial Highlights and Growth Drivers

HomeChoice International, with a market valuation of around R2.3 billion, witnessed a modest revenue increase to R3.7 billion. However, the story of growth is more pronounced in its operating profit, which surged by 28% to R619 million. This growth is attributed to the 39% increase in customer numbers, reaching over 2 million, and the substantial contribution from its fintech operations, Weaver Fintech. Despite a conservative approach to lending, the company managed to attract a significant number of new customers, primarily urban African women, 60% of whom are millennials or GenZ, through its digital personal lending, value-added services, and insurance products.

Challenges and Strategic Response

While HomeChoice has enjoyed success with its fintech offerings, it has not been without its challenges. Higher finance costs have impacted its headline earnings, which saw a 7% increase to R323 million. The retail segment of the business experienced a 23.6% decrease in sales, prompting the company to undertake considerable efforts to revitalize this area. These efforts are beginning to bear fruit, with the company expressing optimism about improved profitability in the retail sector moving forward.

Future Outlook and Developments

Looking ahead, HomeChoice is enthusiastic about the rollout of new products and the continued growth of its fintech operations. The company's strategic focus on digital-first platforms and a customer base of digitally connected urban African women positions it well to capitalize on evolving consumer trends. With the momentum from 2023's performance carrying into 2024, HomeChoice International is set to navigate the challenges and opportunities of the South African market with confidence.