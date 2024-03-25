Home Price Growth Reaches Pre-Pandemic Levels: Impact on Buyers, Sellers Unveiled

U.S. home price growth has returned to its pre-pandemic pace, marking a significant shift in the housing market landscape. February saw a 0.6% increase in home prices, mirroring the average monthly gain seen in the eight years prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, as per a new Redfin analysis. Daryl Fairweather, Redfin's chief economist, notes this as a return to the norm of approximately 5-6% annual growth, despite the backdrop of higher mortgage rates.

Advertisment

Stabilizing Prices, Unsettled Market

The stabilization in price growth brings neither solace to sellers facing lower-than-expected offers nor to buyers grappling with the dual challenges of rising prices and mortgage rates. The market's current state is a far cry from the pre-pandemic period, with the major difference being the significantly reduced number of transactions, largely attributed to high mortgage rates. With rates having peaked at nearly 8% last year and still hovering over 6%, transaction levels are akin to those seen during recessions, despite a recent uptick in February data.

The Inventory Dilemma

Advertisment

New listings saw a 5% year-over-year increase in the four weeks leading up to March 17, the largest jump since May 2023, signaling a slight improvement in inventory. However, this growth is primarily seasonal, with homeowners preferring to list in February for spring and summer moves. The market is also experiencing a gradual loosening of the mortgage rate lock-in effect, where homeowners previously reluctant to list due to unfavorable mortgage rates are now more inclined to enter the market.

Looking Ahead: The Future of Homebuying

As the grip of high mortgage rates and the rate lock-in effect begins to wane, the housing market may see an increase in inventory. However, the fundamental issue of home affordability remains, with the average home still out of reach for most potential buyers. The Federal Reserve's future decisions on interest rates will be crucial in shaping the market's trajectory, potentially easing the strain on both buyers and sellers. Despite the return to pre-pandemic price growth rates, the housing market's recovery and stabilization journey appears to be ongoing, with several hurdles yet to be overcome.