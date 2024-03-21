Home Loan Approvals Dip for Low-Deposit Buyers Amid Tightening Lending Standards

Recent trends reveal a significant shift in home loan approvals, with a stark decline in low-deposit loans highlighting the challenges facing prospective homeowners in today's economic climate. CoreLogic's research director Tim Lawless and industry experts shed light on how high interest rates and inflation have led to stricter lending criteria, impacting first-time buyers and those without substantial financial backing the most.

Changing Landscape of Homeownership

The proportion of owner-occupiers approved for mortgages with a loan-to-value ratio of 90 percent or more has seen a dramatic fall from 14.1 percent in late 2020 to just 7.6 percent by the end of 2023, according to the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority. This decline reflects lenders' heightened caution amid rising interest rates and living costs. Despite these challenges, first-time buyer activity remains robust, thanks in part to government assistance programs and family support, suggesting a shift in the demographics of new homeowners.

Impact on First-Time Buyers

First-time buyers are increasingly relying on government schemes and familial help to navigate the high barriers to entry in the housing market. Ray White's chief economist Nerida Conisbee and Finspo's chief lending officer Nathan Taddeo observe a slight uptick in first-time buyer activity, attributed to these support mechanisms. However, the reliance on such aids underscores the difficulties faced by those without access to additional financial resources.

Long-Term Benefits Despite Short-Term Struggles

Despite the current hurdles, homeowners who secured low-deposit loans during the pandemic may find themselves in a favorable position over the long term. Property values have generally increased, potentially offsetting the financial strain caused by rising interest rates and cost of living. Experts like Lawless and Conisbee acknowledge the benefits of entering the property market early, despite the risks associated with low-deposit purchases. The evolving market conditions suggest that while the path to homeownership has become more challenging, strategic planning and utilization of available resources can lead to successful outcomes.