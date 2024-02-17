Home Depot and Walmart Earnings: A Barometer for the American Economy

As the calendar inches closer to the pivotal earnings reports of Home Depot and Walmart, set to be released next week, the business community and investors are on the edge of their seats. These reports are more than just numbers; they serve as a barometer for the financial health of American households and, by extension, the broader economy. With other retailers queueing up to unveil their financial performances in the weeks to follow, the stakes couldn't be higher. Today, on February 17, 2024, we dive into what analysts predict and the broader implications of these forecasts.

Advertisment

Analysts' Forecasts and Market Movements

An air of anticipation surrounds the upcoming quarterly earnings reports from two of the retail sector's giants. According to FactSet, both Home Depot and Walmart are expected to reveal intriguing shifts in their financial landscapes. Home Depot, in particular, is projected to report a consensus earnings per share (EPS) forecast of $2.76 for the quarter ending January 31, 2024, marking a significant 16.36% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. This anticipated decline in profit and revenue underscores a challenging fiscal fourth quarter, with the retailer's net income expected to drop 18% from the year-ago quarter. Despite these projections, Home Depot has consistently outperformed expectations every quarter in the past year, hinting at the potential for surprises in the upcoming report.

On the other hand, Walmart's story seems to diverge slightly, with FactSet anticipating a rise in revenue despite expected earnings slips. This comes as Walmart continues to operate within a cup base buy zone, signaling a potentially strategic position for investors. Furthermore, both Home Depot and Walmart have implemented aggressive theft prevention programs, an initiative that could influence their bottom lines.

Advertisment

The Bigger Picture: Retail Trends and Consumer Behavior

Amidst these individual company narratives, a larger story is unfolding about consumer behavior and market trends. The expectation of Home Depot's fifth consecutive quarterly decline in comparable store sales, with analysts projecting a 4.4% decline for the holiday quarter, speaks volumes. It highlights a noticeable shift in consumer demand for big-ticket items, a trend likely fueled by inflationary pressures. This shift is critical, as strong U.S. retail sales in 2023 have not been enough to counteract the declining interest in more expensive purchases.

The upcoming earnings reports are not just about Home Depot and Walmart. Toll Brothers, a leading homebuilder, is also gearing up for its fiscal first quarter report. With analysts projecting single-digit gains in EPS and sales, the housing market's health and its ripple effects on the retail sector will also be under the microscope. Toll Brothers is setting up a nine-week flat base ahead of its report, indicating a crucial period for the company and the industry at large.

Investor Sentiment and Market Dynamics

Amid these forecasts and preparations, the actions of insiders and large investors offer additional insight. Recent activities in insider trading and shifts in large investors' stakes in companies like Home Depot suggest a recalibration of strategies in response to evolving market conditions. With Home Depot's 2024 Price to Earnings ratio at 23.98, surpassing the industry ratio of 17.90, the market is signaling potential for higher earnings growth compared to competitors in the same industry. Such metrics are indispensable for investors seeking to navigate the complexities of the current economic landscape.