Home Credit Philippines Secures Additional P7 Billion Loan Facility from BPI

In a move that reflects the robust growth of the consumer finance sector in the Philippines, Home Credit Philippines (HCPH) has solidified its partnership with the Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPI). On February 14, 2024, the two entities signed an agreement for an additional P7 billion loan facility, further cementing BPI's position as the biggest creditor to the leading consumer finance company in the country.

The Expanding Partnership: A Tale of Trust and Stability

With this latest agreement, BPI's combined credit line facilities for HCPH now stand at an impressive P13.5 billion. This marks the third loan credit facility extended by BPI to HCPH, painting a picture of sustained trust and confidence in the company's strong performance and stability.

Meeting the Demand: A Response to the Filipino Consumer's Needs

The increased loan facility comes as a response to the growing demand for loans in the Philippines, particularly for product acquisition. From homes and personal items to gadgets, more Filipinos are seeking access to credit opportunities to improve their quality of life.

As the largest consumer finance company in the country, HCPH boasts a 10-million strong customer base. This loan credit facility will enable the company to better serve its existing clients and expand its reach, offering more Filipinos the chance to access much-needed credit.

BPI's Commitment: Financial Inclusion and Quality of Life

BPI remains steadfast in its commitment to supporting HCPH's financial inclusion initiatives. By providing accessible credit options, the bank is playing a crucial role in enhancing the quality of life for Filipinos.

In the ever-evolving landscape of consumer finance, this partnership between HCPH and BPI serves as a testament to the power of collaboration and shared vision. Together, they are shaping the future of finance in the Philippines, one loan at a time.