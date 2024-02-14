Hogan Lovells Scores Major Coup: Acquires 23-Lawyer Team from Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe

In a dramatic turn of events, Hogan Lovells has scored a major coup with the acquisition of a formidable 23-lawyer team from Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe. This development comes hot on the heels of another significant departure from Orrick, which saw 15 lawyers joining BonelliErede just days ago.

A Strategic Expansion

The new team, spearheaded by Patrizio Messina, will primarily focus on structured finance, debt capital markets, and M&A. They will be based in Hogan Lovells' Milan and Rome offices, significantly bolstering the firm's presence in Italy.

With this addition, Hogan Lovells is set to employ over 160 lawyers in Italy, including 26 partners. This strategic move underscores the firm's commitment to growth and its ambition to establish itself as a powerhouse in the Italian legal market.

New Leadership

Patrizio Messina, a seasoned professional with a proven track record in finance and M&A, is set to succeed Luca Picone as Hogan Lovells' managing partner for Italy. His appointment is a clear indication of the firm's confidence in his leadership abilities.

Vittorio Moresco, another key figure in the new team, has been appointed as the deputy managing partner. Together, Messina and Moresco are poised to lead Hogan Lovells' Italian operations into a new era of success.

A Tale of Two Firms

While Hogan Lovells is celebrating its recent windfall, Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe is grappling with the aftermath of two mass defections. The loss of over 30 individuals, including 23 lawyers, is a significant blow to the firm's Italian operations.

However, Orrick has a reputation for resilience and adaptability. It remains to be seen how the firm will respond to this challenge and what strategies it will employ to rebuild its team and maintain its position in the Italian legal market.

Meanwhile, BonelliErede, the other beneficiary of Orrick's recent losses, has welcomed a 15-lawyer team. This addition will strengthen the firm's risk compliance and investigations (RCI) group, as well as its IP, privacy, and IT team.

In the ever-changing landscape of the legal industry, these developments serve as a reminder of the importance of adaptability, strategic planning, and effective leadership. As the dust settles on these recent moves, all eyes will be on the three firms involved to see how they navigate this new chapter.

