Business

HOCHTIEF's Financial Performance: An Analysis Based on ROCE

By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:21 am EST
HOCHTIEF’s Financial Performance: An Analysis Based on ROCE

In the realm of financial metrics, Return on Capital Employed (ROCE) serves as a crucial indicator of a company’s profitability relative to the capital it employs. One company under the lens based on this metric is HOCHTIEF, a firm listed on the ETR under the ticker HOT. As per the trailing twelve months to September 2023, HOCHTIEF’s ROCE stands at 9.1%, a figure that hovers close to the Construction industry’s average of 10%.

Historical Trajectory of ROCE

However, a look into the rearview mirror reveals a different picture. Five years ago, HOCHTIEF’s ROCE was at a robust 17%, indicating a significant decrease to the current 9.1%. This downward trajectory occurs in spite of an increase in both capital employed and revenue, signifying the company’s commitment to invest in growth, even as short-term returns have dwindled.

Reduced Liabilities and Business Risks

Another noteworthy aspect of HOCHTIEF’s financial maneuvering is the reduction of its current liabilities to 61% of total assets. This move implies a lower reliance on suppliers or short-term creditors, thereby potentially reducing some business risks. But, on the flip side, it could also suggest that the company’s efficiency in generating ROCE has taken a hit.

Stock Performance and Investment Opportunities

In terms of stock performance, the past five years have seen a modest increase of 10% in HOCHTIEF’s stock. While this may not be a meteoric rise, it nonetheless may present an appealing investment opportunity, provided other company fundamentals remain robust. However, investors with a preference for higher returns might want to explore other companies, particularly those boasting returns on equity north of 25%.

Business Finance Investments
author

Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

