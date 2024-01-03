HOCHTIEF’s Financial Performance: An Analysis Based on ROCE

In the realm of financial metrics, Return on Capital Employed (ROCE) serves as a crucial indicator of a company’s profitability relative to the capital it employs. One company under the lens based on this metric is HOCHTIEF, a firm listed on the ETR under the ticker HOT. As per the trailing twelve months to September 2023, HOCHTIEF’s ROCE stands at 9.1%, a figure that hovers close to the Construction industry’s average of 10%.

Historical Trajectory of ROCE

However, a look into the rearview mirror reveals a different picture. Five years ago, HOCHTIEF’s ROCE was at a robust 17%, indicating a significant decrease to the current 9.1%. This downward trajectory occurs in spite of an increase in both capital employed and revenue, signifying the company’s commitment to invest in growth, even as short-term returns have dwindled.

Reduced Liabilities and Business Risks

Another noteworthy aspect of HOCHTIEF’s financial maneuvering is the reduction of its current liabilities to 61% of total assets. This move implies a lower reliance on suppliers or short-term creditors, thereby potentially reducing some business risks. But, on the flip side, it could also suggest that the company’s efficiency in generating ROCE has taken a hit.

Stock Performance and Investment Opportunities

In terms of stock performance, the past five years have seen a modest increase of 10% in HOCHTIEF’s stock. While this may not be a meteoric rise, it nonetheless may present an appealing investment opportunity, provided other company fundamentals remain robust. However, investors with a preference for higher returns might want to explore other companies, particularly those boasting returns on equity north of 25%.