Hoa Lam Resigns as VietBank Deputy General Director, Family Still Holds Significant Shares

Hoa Lam, a foundational pillar and chairwoman of VietBank, recently stepped down from her role as the deputy general director, citing personal reasons for her departure. This move has stirred discussions in the financial sector, given her and her family's substantial stake in the bank. Her son, Duong Nhat Nguyen, currently serves as the bank's chairman, continuing the family's legacy within the institution.

Understanding the Resignation

Lam's resignation from VietBank marks a significant transition within the bank's leadership dynamics. As a founding shareholder, her influence and contributions to the bank's growth and strategy have been noteworthy. Despite stepping down, the family's involvement remains strong, with Lam holding 114,000 shares, equivalent to a 0.02% stake. Her son, Nguyen, possesses nearly 28 million shares, amounting to a 4.83% stake, while Lam's husband, Duong Ngoc Hoa, holds 21.7 million shares or 4.55%. Earlier this year, Nguyen further solidified his position by acquiring nearly 12 million shares through purchases and exercising stock options amidst the bank's capital increase.

Impact on VietBank's Market Position

The strategic shifts within VietBank's leadership occur against the backdrop of the bank's solid financial performance. With total assets reaching VND138 trillion (US$5.75 billion) and a notable 20% jump in net profits to VND647 billion in 2023, VietBank continues to demonstrate resilience and growth. This success is partly attributable to the strategic vision and stewardship of its founding members and their descendants. The bank's enduring focus on expansion and profitability, alongside the Lam family's significant shareholdings, suggests a continued influence on VietBank's future direction and strategy.

Looking Ahead: The Lam Family's Legacy and VietBank's Future

The Lam family's history with VietBank is deeply interwoven with the bank's evolution and achievements. Hoa Lam's departure, while significant, does not mark the end of the family's involvement or influence within the bank. With key family members holding substantial shares and active roles in governance, the family's legacy is poised to continue shaping VietBank's strategic decisions and growth trajectory. Moreover, the bank's solid financial standing and ambitious growth plans underscore a promising outlook, even as it navigates the challenges and opportunities of leadership transition.

As VietBank moves forward, the implications of Lam's resignation and the enduring influence of her family will be closely watched by industry observers and stakeholders alike. While the immediate impact on the bank's operations appears minimal, the longer-term effects on governance, strategy, and shareholder dynamics warrant attention. This transition period presents both challenges and opportunities for VietBank, as it seeks to balance continuity with fresh perspectives in its pursuit of sustained growth and innovation in Vietnam's competitive banking sector.