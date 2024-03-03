HNH Group Boosts Scottish Expansion with High-Profile Hire Roger Mayor from Deloitte

HNH Group, a leading corporate finance advisory firm, has recently made a strategic move by appointing Roger Mayor, a well-regarded figure in the finance sector, as a new partner in its Scotland team. At 43, Mayor, who previously held a director position at Deloitte's Edinburgh office and worked with Lloyds Banking Group on European property loans, brings a wealth of experience to HNH. His addition aims to strengthen the seven-member team in Edinburgh, which has reported a record year with 10 significant deals.

Strategic Expansion and Record Deals

HNH Group's Edinburgh team has been on an upward trajectory, completing a series of impactful transactions across various sectors, including food and drink, business services, logistics, financial services, and technology. Notable deals involve partnerships with Bullet Express, Carbon Financial, Dayshape, and Sidey Solutions, highlighting the firm's diverse expertise and strategic focus. With the appointment of Mayor, HNH aims to further capitalize on emerging opportunities in cybersecurity, software as a service (SaaS), and artificial intelligence (AI).

Focus on M&A and Growth

Roger Mayor's role at HNH will be pivotal in supporting small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Scotland with their merger and acquisition (M&A) strategies. Mayor's enthusiasm for his new position reflects his commitment to facilitating growth and expansion for SMEs, emphasizing M&A as a core strategy. His track record in technology sector deals is expected to drive further deal activity and growth for HNH in Scotland.

Future Outlook and Team Dynamics

With the addition of Mayor to the team, HNH Group is poised for continued success in 2023 and 2024. Neal Allen, one of the Scotland-based partners at HNH, expressed optimism about the future, highlighting Mayor's integral role in building upon the firm's achievements, particularly in the technology sector. The collaboration among Scotland-based partners Neal Allen, Harry Linklater, Bruce Walker, and now Roger Mayor, is set to foster a dynamic environment for deal-making, further establishing HNH's presence in the Scottish market.

As HNH Group embarks on this new chapter, the firm's strategic hires and focus on key growth sectors signal a robust approach to navigating the complexities of corporate finance. With Roger Mayor's expertise and the team's proven track record, HNH is well-positioned to achieve its ambitious goals in the evolving Scottish market.