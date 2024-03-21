HMRC's Erroneous Tax Advice Costs Executor £10,000 in Inheritance Interest Charges

An executor paid an unnecessary £10,000 in interest on an inheritance tax bill due to incorrect advice from HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC). Tasked with handling a friend’s estate, the executor followed HMRC’s guidance, leading to excessive payments.

Advertisment

Initial Misguidance and Financial Burden

After the sale of a deceased friend's property, the executor sought to settle the inheritance tax in full to avoid interest charges, adhering to the six-month rule post-death. However, misadvice from an HMRC helpline led to continued instalment payments, accruing significant interest. Despite quick property sale and funds availability, the executor was advised otherwise, resulting in confusion and undue financial strain.

Attempted Resolutions and HMRC’s Response

Advertisment

Repeated attempts to rectify the situation with HMRC were met with inadequate responses, causing distress. The absence of receipts or clear communication from HMRC exacerbated fears of falling victim to a scam. It was only after the executor’s direct intervention that HMRC acknowledged the error, admitting the instalment plan and subsequent interest charges should never have been applied.

Resolution and Reflection

Following persistent efforts and external intervention, HMRC refunded the overpaid interest, acknowledging their mistake and offering a goodwill gesture. This incident highlights the importance of clear communication and accurate advice from tax authorities, as well as the potential for significant financial implications from such errors. It also underscores the challenges within HMRC, as noted by recent criticism regarding technology, staffing, and process inefficiencies.