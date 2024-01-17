HLISB and Andalusia Travels & Tours Unveil Syariah-Compliant Pilgrimage Funding Service

Hong Leong Islamic Bank Bhd (HLISB) has forged a significant partnership with Andalusia Travel and Tours Sdn Bhd to provide Shariah-compliant financing for Muslims planning the umrah pilgrimage. This strategic collaboration sets the stage for a new era of religious-based financial services, enabling pilgrims to fulfill their spiritual obligations in adherence to Islamic law.

Collaboration for a Syariah-Compliant Future

HLISB and Andalusia's alliance emphasizes the commitment to assisting Muslims in fulfilling their religious obligations in a syariah-compliant manner. Andalusia's director, Ida Riswana Idris, announced the ambitious goal of facilitating 80,000 umrah pilgrims in 2024. The offerings, based on the 'murabahah tawarruq' principle, are designed to comply with syariah requirements, emphasizing the partners' dedication to Islamic law.

Launching of Personal Financing-i and Pay & Save Account-i

HLISB CEO Dafinah Ahmed Hilmi unveiled two products: Personal Financing-i and Pay & Save Account-i. Tailored to meet the financial needs of the pilgrims, these products offer up to RM150,000 in financing. They stand out with features like multi-currency accounts, foreign currency spending, and digital banking services. The offerings align with syariah law, prohibiting usury and offering competitive exchange rates. Furthermore, they come with an attractive profit of up to 4.15% per annum on account balances.

Digital Solutions for Zakat Payments and Wealth Management

The collaboration between HLISB and Andalusia extends beyond mere financing. It focuses on providing digital solutions for zakat payments and wealth management. The initiative enhances the convenience of fulfilling religious obligations, emphasizing the partners' commitment to building a comprehensive, syariah-compliant digital ecosystem for the Muslim community.