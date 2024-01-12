en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Cryptocurrency

HKVAC Announces Major Adjustments to Cryptocurrency Indices

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:04 am EST
HKVAC Announces Major Adjustments to Cryptocurrency Indices

The Hong Kong Virtual Asset Rating Agency (HKVAC) has made significant adjustments to its cryptocurrency indices, marking a shift in the crypto landscape. The adjustments, effective from January 19, include the addition and removal of various altcoins from its indices as they continue to adjust to the dynamic nature of the global cryptocurrency market.

HKVAC Global Major Cryptocurrency Index Changes

In the HKVAC Global Major Cryptocurrency Index, new altcoins such as Internet Computer (ICP), Near Protocol (NEAR), Optimisim (OP), Injective (INJ), and Immutable (IMX) have been added. These additions are balanced out by the removal of Filecoin (FIL), Maker Dao (MKR), TrueUSD (TUSD), Binance USD (BUSD), and Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR). These changes reflect the shifting popularity and utility of these digital currencies.

Alterations in the HKVAC Major Cryptocurrency Index

Similar changes have been made to the HKVAC Major Cryptocurrency Index, with the same altcoins being added. However, it has seen the removal of MKR, Lido Dao (LDO), MNT, QNT, and Arbitrum (ARB). These adjustments showcase the dynamic nature of the altcoin market, proving the need for constant updates and reviews in these indices.

HKVAC Global Top 5 and Top 10 Indices Updates

The HKVAC has also made significant changes to its Global Top 5 and Top 10 Indices. Solana (SOL) has replaced XRP in the Top 5 Indices, and Tron (TRX) has been replaced by Avalanche (AVAX) in the Top 10 Indices. This suggests the increasing influence of SOL and AVAX in the global cryptocurrency landscape.

The changes made by the HKVAC reflect the ongoing efforts of Hong Kong to position itself as a hub for cryptocurrency. As the market continues to evolve, so too will the indices, providing investors, traders, and enthusiasts with an accurate portrayal of the current state of the crypto world.

0
Cryptocurrency Finance HongKong
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Cryptocurrency

See more
1 min ago
Base Sets Sights on Ecosystem Expansion with Updated 2024 Roadmap
Base, a prominent Ethereum rollup incubated by Coinbase, has unveiled a new roadmap for 2024, underscoring its commitment to expand its ecosystem. This strategic plan marks a significant pivot from simply being a development platform to a comprehensive ecosystem championing decentralization, on-chain applications, and liquidity. Base’s Vision for a Tri-layered Ecosystem Base envisions a three-layered
Base Sets Sights on Ecosystem Expansion with Updated 2024 Roadmap
Web3 Landscape Expands: Near, Klaytn, and Arbitrum Lead the Charge
49 mins ago
Web3 Landscape Expands: Near, Klaytn, and Arbitrum Lead the Charge
Cryptocurrency Fuelling Opioid Crisis: Senator Elizabeth Warren Calls for Tighter Controls
2 hours ago
Cryptocurrency Fuelling Opioid Crisis: Senator Elizabeth Warren Calls for Tighter Controls
Bitcoin ETFs: A Revolutionary Leap in Cryptocurrency Investment
32 mins ago
Bitcoin ETFs: A Revolutionary Leap in Cryptocurrency Investment
Bitcoin Bounces Back: A Tale of Recovery and Renewed Interest in 2023
39 mins ago
Bitcoin Bounces Back: A Tale of Recovery and Renewed Interest in 2023
Franklin Templeton Embraces Crypto Culture Amid Financial Sector's Crypto Debate
44 mins ago
Franklin Templeton Embraces Crypto Culture Amid Financial Sector's Crypto Debate
Latest Headlines
World News
Déjà Vu, Jamais Vu and Their Cognitive Implications: A Peek Into the Mind's Intricacies
34 seconds
Déjà Vu, Jamais Vu and Their Cognitive Implications: A Peek Into the Mind's Intricacies
Rare TVR T440 R Sports Car, Driven by Jeremy Clarkson, Restored and Up for Sale
34 seconds
Rare TVR T440 R Sports Car, Driven by Jeremy Clarkson, Restored and Up for Sale
Indian Army Launches Wrestling Championship to Foster Harmony in Jammu and Kashmir
1 min
Indian Army Launches Wrestling Championship to Foster Harmony in Jammu and Kashmir
NorthEast United FC Acquires Moroccan U-23 International Hamza Regragui
1 min
NorthEast United FC Acquires Moroccan U-23 International Hamza Regragui
Isaac Seumalo: The Silent Force Behind Pittsburgh Steelers' Offensive Line
2 mins
Isaac Seumalo: The Silent Force Behind Pittsburgh Steelers' Offensive Line
Irish TV Breaks New Ground with Vegan Cookery Show 'Planda go Plata'
2 mins
Irish TV Breaks New Ground with Vegan Cookery Show 'Planda go Plata'
Elisavet Spano Announces Pregnancy: A Journey From Egg Freezing to Motherhood
2 mins
Elisavet Spano Announces Pregnancy: A Journey From Egg Freezing to Motherhood
Leeds United Midfielder Jack Jenkins Returns Home After Loan Spell at Scunthorpe United
2 mins
Leeds United Midfielder Jack Jenkins Returns Home After Loan Spell at Scunthorpe United
Oman Condemns US-UK Military Actions in Yemen and Israeli Offensive in Gaza
2 mins
Oman Condemns US-UK Military Actions in Yemen and Israeli Offensive in Gaza
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
3 hours
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
17 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
18 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
18 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
19 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
20 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
20 hours
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
21 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
22 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app