HKVAC Announces Major Adjustments to Cryptocurrency Indices

The Hong Kong Virtual Asset Rating Agency (HKVAC) has made significant adjustments to its cryptocurrency indices, marking a shift in the crypto landscape. The adjustments, effective from January 19, include the addition and removal of various altcoins from its indices as they continue to adjust to the dynamic nature of the global cryptocurrency market.

HKVAC Global Major Cryptocurrency Index Changes

In the HKVAC Global Major Cryptocurrency Index, new altcoins such as Internet Computer (ICP), Near Protocol (NEAR), Optimisim (OP), Injective (INJ), and Immutable (IMX) have been added. These additions are balanced out by the removal of Filecoin (FIL), Maker Dao (MKR), TrueUSD (TUSD), Binance USD (BUSD), and Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR). These changes reflect the shifting popularity and utility of these digital currencies.

Alterations in the HKVAC Major Cryptocurrency Index

Similar changes have been made to the HKVAC Major Cryptocurrency Index, with the same altcoins being added. However, it has seen the removal of MKR, Lido Dao (LDO), MNT, QNT, and Arbitrum (ARB). These adjustments showcase the dynamic nature of the altcoin market, proving the need for constant updates and reviews in these indices.

HKVAC Global Top 5 and Top 10 Indices Updates

The HKVAC has also made significant changes to its Global Top 5 and Top 10 Indices. Solana (SOL) has replaced XRP in the Top 5 Indices, and Tron (TRX) has been replaced by Avalanche (AVAX) in the Top 10 Indices. This suggests the increasing influence of SOL and AVAX in the global cryptocurrency landscape.

The changes made by the HKVAC reflect the ongoing efforts of Hong Kong to position itself as a hub for cryptocurrency. As the market continues to evolve, so too will the indices, providing investors, traders, and enthusiasts with an accurate portrayal of the current state of the crypto world.