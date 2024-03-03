HIR Casa Secures 18 Billion Pesos for Independent Professionals, Marks Growth with BMV Bond Issuance

Eduardo Guzmán, General Director of HIR Casa, recently highlighted the significant growth of unaffiliated and independent professionals in Mexico's economy. This sector's expanding participation in the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) has led to a portfolio valued at nearly 18,000 million pesos, showcasing a robust 22% growth since its first issuance in 2018. The trust's successful bond issuances in the past, including those in 2018 and 2019, have bolstered investor confidence in their offerings on the Bolsa Mexicana de Valores (BMV).

Strategic Financial Growth

Since altering its business model in 2005, HIR Casa recognized the necessity for additional funding to enable its clients to finalize their property deeds. The initial funding operation launched in 2015 marked the beginning of organic growth, initially relying on bank credits before transitioning to the stock market. Guzmán attributes this shift to the stock market as a pivotal opportunity for Mexican companies to secure the necessary capital for expansion.

Expanding Market and Technological Commitment

As of September 2022, HIR Casa has completed nearly 800 housing financings, with expectations for demand to surge among younger demographics and those currently underserved by traditional banking institutions. This anticipated growth is further supported by a significant investment in technology, enabling HIR Casa to extend its services to previously unreachable areas.

BMV's Support in Financial Ventures

José-Oriol Bosch Par, General Director of Grupo BMV, commended HIR Casa's long history of successful growth and its strategic approach to financing. The company's recent move to issue long-term stock certificates, especially during challenging economic times, was met with positive reception. This initiative reflects HIR Casa's commitment to supporting independent professionals and expanding its market reach through innovative financial solutions.

As HIR Casa continues to leverage the bond market for growth, its impact on Mexico's economic landscape and the support for independent professionals is evident. The company's strategic financial planning and commitment to technological advancements underscore its role in shaping the future of housing finance in Mexico. This development not only highlights the importance of alternative financing options but also demonstrates the potential for other companies to follow suit in seeking growth through the stock market.