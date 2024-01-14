en English
Business

Hindustan Unilever’s Strategic Leap and Other Key Developments in India’s Business Landscape

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 14, 2024 at 12:47 am EST
Hindustan Unilever’s Strategic Leap and Other Key Developments in India’s Business Landscape

India’s consumer goods titan, Hindustan Unilever (HUL), is taking a strategic leap by promoting larger product packs across the top 100 towns of India. The company aims to boost volume growth and level the playing field between large general stores and modern retail outlets. The initiative spans across a broad spectrum of product categories including soaps, detergents, food, beverages, and personal care items.

Government’s Plan to Boost Rural Employment

Simultaneously, the Indian government is setting a transformative agenda for the upcoming fiscal year. It plans to hike the budget for the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme by a whopping 50%, allocating nearly Rs 90,000 crore. This move is seen as a testament to the government’s commitment to uplift the poor, especially with the general elections looming. This follows a series of issues related to fund misappropriation in the past.

Bajaj Auto’s Share Buyback Plan

In the auto sector, Bajaj Auto is making headlines with its board’s approval of a share buyback plan. The plan, worth Rs 4,000 crore, involves a buyback at Rs 10,000 per share, a stellar 43% premium over the recent closing price. The company aims to repurchase 40 lakh shares in this buyback, its second in consecutive years. The promoters, who hold over half the company’s stake, are set to participate in this venture.

Concerns Over Red Sea Blockade

Meanwhile, Indian exporters, particularly in the textile and apparel sector, are expressing concerns over the potential impact of the Red Sea blockade on their business. Despite the tension, large-scale rejections or contract renegotiations have not yet transpired. To circumvent delays in shipping, some buyers are resorting to air transport.

S&P 500’s Cautious Start to 2024

On the international front, following a substantial rally in 2023, the S&P 500 has started 2024 on a cautious note. Investors are shifting their focus to risks beyond the Federal Reserve’s interest rate policy.

Emergency Exit Inspections on Boeing 737-8 Max

In aviation news, India’s Directorate General of Civil Aviation has given a satisfactory nod to the emergency exit inspections on Boeing 737-8 Max aircraft. This follows an incident involving an Alaska Airlines plane.

State Bank of India Raises $600 Million

Lastly, in the banking sector, the State Bank of India has successfully raised $600 million through a US dollar bond sale. The sale attracted bids worth $3.5 billion from asset managers across Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The funds will be used to support the bank’s general corporate needs and its international branches.

Business Finance India
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

