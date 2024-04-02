Hinduja Group's IIHL Set to Enter Mutual Fund Market, Eyes Majority in Invesco AMC

IndusInd International Holdings Ltd (IIHL), backed by the storied Hinduja Group, is making strategic moves to carve out its space in the Indian mutual fund sector. In a significant development, IIHL is in advanced talks to acquire a majority stake in Invesco Mutual Fund (MF), signaling a broader ambition within the Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) domain. This venture not only marks IIHL's foray into mutual funds but also aligns with its broader BFSI expansion plans post its acquisition plans for Reliance Capital.

Strategic BFSI Expansion

The Hinduja Group, through IIHL, is eyeing a 60 percent stake in Invesco MF, a move that would see the Invesco Group retain a 40 percent shareholding. This acquisition is positioned as a key element of IIHL's ambitious push in the BFSI sector, following its successful bid for Reliance Capital earlier this year. The group's vision is broad, aiming for a significant valuation leap in the BFSI space by the end of the decade. The acquisition talks, facilitated by Motilal Oswal Financial Services, underscore the group's intent to solidify its presence in the financial services landscape.

Continuity and Growth

Post-acquisition, the plan includes maintaining the current management structure, with Saurabh Nanavati expected to continue as CEO. This approach underscores a commitment to stability and growth, leveraging existing leadership and strategic direction. The Hinduja Group's broader strategy includes raising additional capital to expand its stake in IndusInd Bank and fund its acquisition ventures, demonstrating a holistic approach to BFSI expansion.

Invesco MF: A Fitting Piece

Invesco's journey in India began in 2013, growing into a significant player in the mutual fund space with an impressive asset management portfolio. As of the end of 2023, Invesco managed assets totaling more than Rs 74,534.42 crore, showcasing its robust presence in the country. The acquisition by IIHL not only signifies a major shift for