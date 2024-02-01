Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc: A Detailed Analysis of Financial Growth and Future Prospects

Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (NYSE: HLT) saw a moderate dip of 1.66% to $190.96, before making a rebound to close at $194.18 on Wednesday. The hospitality giant experienced a 52-week stock price fluctuation between $129.86 and $195.12, reflecting the dynamic nature of the stock market. Over the past five years, Hilton has recorded a consistent sales growth of 9.41%, coupled with an annual EPS growth of 6.45%. Remarkably, the EPS growth for this year stands at an impressive 24.06%, indicating a substantial financial improvement.

Hilton's Financial Standings

Currently, Hilton has a robust market capitalization of $48.97 billion, with outstanding shares at $267.86 million and a float of $251.23 million. The 50-day Moving Average sits at $178.91, while the 200-day Moving Average is at a lower $156.26. Insider ownership is at a modest 2.03%, with institutional ownership taking the lion's share at 97.45%. Recent insider trades have seen shares change hands at prices ranging from $166.25 to $166.61.

Performance and Predictions

In a pleasing quarter, Hilton's EPS of $1.67 outperformed market predictions by $0. Earnings per share are anticipated to reach $1.42 in the next fiscal year. Analysts are optimistic about the company's future, predicting a 16.76% EPS growth over the next five years, a significant leap compared to the growth achieved in the preceding five years.

Stock Market Indicators

Hilton's stock has an average true range (ATR) of 2.56, a PE Ratio of $38.53, and a Beta score of 1.27. The price to sales ratio sits at 4.86, and the price to free cash flow ratio is at 26.70. The diluted EPS trailing twelve months is 4.96, expected to ascend to 1.57 in the next quarter and further up to 7.06 in a year's time. Hilton's volume has seen an upsurge compared to the previous year, and its historical volatility over the past 14 days is lower than its volatility over the past 100 days.

For the fiscal year ended 31 December 2021, Hilton's revenues climbed 34% to $5.79B, with net income settling at $410M against the previous year's loss of $715M. This significant financial growth is reflected in the Management & franchise segment's surge of 59% to $1.81B, and the Managed & franchised properties segment's increase of 24% to $3.34B.