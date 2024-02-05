Hillenbrand's Q1 2024 Results: Acquisitions Drive Revenue Surge Amid Organic Decline

In a recent fiscal first quarter report ending December 31, 2023, Hillenbrand Inc. recorded an 18% revenue surge to $773 million, predominantly driven by its recent acquisitions, including the Schenck Process Food and Performance Materials (FPM). In contrast, organic revenue, excluding acquisitions and foreign currency exchange impacts, declined by 7%. Net income decreased by $0.10 per share to $18 million or $0.25 per share. Factors influencing this decline include the FPM acquisition, lower organic volume, cost inflation, higher interest expenses, a pension settlement charge, and an increased effective tax rate. Adjusted net income stood at $49 million, with adjusted EPS at $0.69, representing a marginal 1% decrease. Adjusted EBITDA increased by 13% to $114 million, but organically, it fell by 14%.

Segment Performance and Restructuring Efforts

The Advanced Process Solutions (APS) segment noted an organic revenue drop of 2%, and adjusted EBITDA organically fell by 3%. The Molding Technology Solutions (MTS) segment reported a 16% revenue decline, with adjusted EBITDA plummeting by 26%. Responding to weaker demand, Hillenbrand has launched a cost savings and restructuring program, projected to save $15 million annually. Half of these savings are expected to materialize within the current fiscal year. The company anticipates a $20 million charge for this program in fiscal 2024.

Financial Position and Outlook

The operating cash flow for the quarter was a cash use of $24 million, with capital expenditures approximating $12 million. Net debt was about $1.843 billion, and liquidity was roughly $647 million. Hillenbrand is holding its fiscal 2024 guidance steady and plans to reduce debt to reach its net leverage range goal by Q2 fiscal 2025.