Hillenbrand Q1 Fiscal Results: Growth Driven by Schenck Process Food and Performance Materials Acquisition

Hillenbrand Inc., a globally recognized provider of engineered processing equipment and solutions, recently released its fiscal first quarter results. The company's revenue and adjusted earnings per share were primarily driven by the robust performance of the Schenck Process Food and Performance Materials (FPM) acquisition and significant aftermarket growth. The integration of FPM and Linxis is progressing well, fostering collaboration across the company's vast product portfolio.

The Advanced Process Solutions (APS) segment

The APS segment maintained solid order demand, but the Molding Technology Solutions (MTS) segment experienced an unexpected downturn due to reduced customer demand in an unpredictable global economy. As a countermeasure, Hillenbrand is implementing additional cost savings actions, including a restructuring plan aimed at generating annual savings, half of which is expected in the current fiscal year.

Financial Performance

Despite a decrease in net income and adjusted EBITDA on an organic basis, primarily due to factors like cost inflation and higher interest expenses, the company's revenue increased by 18% over the prior year. This growth is largely attributed to acquisitions. The APS segment saw revenue and adjusted EBITDA growth, while the MTS segment's revenue and adjusted EBITDA declined.

Fiscal Projections

Hillenbrand's backlog increased due to the FPM acquisition but saw a decrease organically. The company's cash flow was lower than expected, but it remains focused on cost reduction and debt repayment, with a target to return to its preferred net leverage range by Q2 fiscal 2025. Hillenbrand is maintaining its fiscal year 2024 guidance, expecting MTS performance at the lower end of the range and providing an outlook for adjusted earnings per share in Q2.

Throughout these fiscal changes and economic challenges, Hillenbrand stands firm in its commitment to its stakeholders. The company's financial statements will be filed with the release and made available on its website, demonstrating transparency and accountability in its business operations.