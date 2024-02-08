Hiline Acquires Calculate: A Strategic Move to Redefine Financial Services

In a decisive move to fortify its market position and broaden the scope of its financial solutions, Hiline, the financial-operations-as-a-service provider, has announced the acquisition of Calculate, a distinguished name in New York's outsourced accounting and finance sector. This strategic alliance, unveiled on February 8, 2024, is expected to empower Hiline in delivering a comprehensive suite of financial services tailored to small and midsize businesses, startups, and nonprofits.

A Calculated Move to Redefine Financial Services

The acquisition of Calculate comes at a pivotal time for Hiline, following an impressive year, marked by a substantial investment from Red Iron Group in September. With this strategic move, Hiline aims to defy the conventional accounting firm model, embracing instead the innovative financial-operations-as-a-service approach. By integrating Calculate's team and expertise, Hiline seeks to amplify its operational scale and reinforce its advisory services, thereby providing its clients with a holistic financial experience.

The Fusion of Talent and Technology

A key component of this acquisition is the retention of Calculate's adept team, comprising seasoned finance professionals with backgrounds in top-tier financial institutions and accounting firms. This infusion of talent will not only augment Hiline's industry and financial acumen but also contribute to the innovation of its leading-edge technology solutions. By embracing the collective wisdom and experience of both teams, Hiline is poised to deliver unparalleled financial clarity and insights to its clients.

The Evolution of Hiline: A New Chapter

The integration of Calculate's team and services into Hiline's offerings represents a significant milestone in the company's journey. With the acquisition, Hiline is better equipped to cater to the diverse needs of its expanding clientele, providing them with a one-stop solution for accounting, finance, tax, human resources, and payroll services. This expansion not only signifies Hiline's commitment to challenging traditional financial norms but also underscores its dedication to empowering founders and management teams with the tools and knowledge they need to make informed decisions and drive their organizations forward.

As Hiline embarks on this new chapter, it carries with it the legacy of Calculate's expertise in outsourced accounting and finance, as well as the steadfast support of the Red Iron Group. With this formidable alliance, Hiline is poised to redefine the financial landscape, offering a comprehensive suite of services that will help organizations manage risk, improve outcomes, and make better decisions without the burden of an in-house finance team.

In the ever-evolving world of finance, Hiline's acquisition of Calculate serves as a testament to the power of strategic partnerships, innovative technology, and a shared commitment to providing exceptional financial solutions. As the lines between technology and humanity continue to blur, Hiline stands at the forefront of this evolution, leveraging the collective strength of its team to deliver unparalleled financial clarity and insights to its clients.