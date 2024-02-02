Highway Holdings Reports Significant Q3 Financial Boost Amid Market Volatility

Highway Holdings Limited, a global manufacturer catering to blue-chip equipment manufacturers, has announced a remarkable upturn in its fiscal performance for the third quarter ending on December 31, 2023.

The company witnessed a 60% jump in net sales, reaching $4.1 million, and a rise in net income to $302,000, or $0.07 per diluted share. This compares favorably with the $52,000 or $0.01 per diluted share recorded in the previous year.

Surge in Q3, Dip in Nine-Month Period

Despite the substantial increase in quarterly revenue, the net sales for the first nine months of the fiscal year 2024 witnessed a drop, decreasing to $6.8 million from $8.5 million in the corresponding period of the last year. Similarly, the net income for the nine months also took a plunge, sliding down to $177,000 from $831,000 year-over-year.

Factors Contributing to the Performance

Chairman Roland Kohl ascribes this recent success to the resumption of normal order patterns, the restoration of full production from a key customer, Playmaji, Inc., and the anticipated acquisition of a majority stake in Synova. However, the company's gross margin experienced a decline due to a blend of products with varying margins and the absence of the rental subsidy received in the previous fiscal year.

Exchange Gain and Cash Balance

Highway Holdings also reported a currency exchange gain owing to the weakening of the Kyat and the RMB, preserving a robust cash balance of about $6.2 million. The optimistic outlook is however checked by caution due to global market volatility. Still, the company is confident about its financial stability and the potential for a significant performance turnaround in the forthcoming year.