Business

Highland Global Allocation Fund Announces Monthly Distributions in Line with Level Distribution Policy

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:36 pm EST
Highland Global Allocation Fund Announces Monthly Distributions in Line with Level Distribution Policy

In a recent announcement, Highland Global Allocation Fund (HGLB) revealed its plan for steady monthly distributions per share, aligning with its level distribution policy. This policy has been reset to an annual rate of 8.5% based on the average net asset value (NAV) per share, calculated from the last five trading days of 2023. The distributions are scheduled from January through to the first quarter of 2024.

The Level Distribution Policy

The Level Distribution Policy, sanctioned by the Fund’s Board of Trustees, is designed to provide consistent monthly distributions, recalculated annually. The policy stands on uncertain grounds, as its success cannot be guaranteed. The Fund’s capacity to maintain these distributions is subject to varying market conditions. Shareholders are given the choice to reinvest these distributions or opt for cash. Any modifications to the distribution policy will be duly communicated to shareholders.

Potential Impact on the Fund

Under certain circumstances, the Fund may distribute less or more than the net investment income earned in any given period. Distributions might comprise a return of capital, which can potentially impact the Fund’s total assets and expense ratio. Ensuring the Fund’s management is NexPoint Asset Management, L.P., a registered investment advisor under the Security and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A Word of Caution for Investors

Investors are urged not to base their expectations of the Fund’s performance solely on the distribution amounts. They are advised to thoroughly read the prospectus and seek consultation from tax advisors to understand individual tax implications.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

