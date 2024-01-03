en English
High Tide Inc.: A Detailed Analysis of Stock Price Volatility and Financial Performance

By: Ayesha Mumtaz
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:21 pm EST
High Tide Inc.: A Detailed Analysis of Stock Price Volatility and Financial Performance

High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ: HITI), a player in the pharmaceutical retail industry, witnessed significant volatility in its stock price on January 2, 2024. The shares oscillated between $1.62 and $1.81, ultimately closing the day at $1.63. This represents a 7.98% increase from the previous day’s close. Over the past year, the stock price has fluctuated between a low of $1.03 and a high of $2.30.

Financial Performance and Projections

In the past five years, High Tide Inc. has demonstrated substantial growth, with a 158.60% increase in annual sales. The company currently employs 1300 individuals. The gross margin stands at +5.23, with an operating margin of -5.64, and a pretax margin of -20.67. Notably, insider ownership of High Tide Inc. is 9.53%, with institutional ownership standing at 8.54%.

Most Recent Quarter Earnings

For the most recent quarter, High Tide Inc. reported earnings per share (EPS) of -$0.03, which met the consensus estimate. This indicates a net margin of -20.11 and a return on equity of -47.28. Analysts are predicting earnings of -0.03 per share for the forthcoming fiscal year.

Financial Health Indicators

The company’s financial robustness is suggested by a quick ratio of 0.70, a price to sales ratio of 0.38, and a price to free cash flow ratio of 12.37. High Tide Inc. has a diluted EPS of -0.64 for the trailing twelve months. The stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.4915, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.4014. The company’s market capitalization stands at $132.16 million, with sales totaling 277,200 K and a net income of -55,740 K. In the previous quarter, the company made a profit of 93,180 K and a sales revenue of -2,150 K.

Ayesha Mumtaz

With a rich academic foundation in English, Ayesha Mumtaz seamlessly fuses her love for writing and journalism to deliver impactful narratives through the lens of global media. Prior to gracing our newsroom, she sharpened her editorial prowess at Travel Heights Magazine. Ayesha's journalistic canvas spans across international headlines, breaking news, immersive editorials, intricate feature pieces, and riveting media interactions. Driven by a commitment to excellence, she consistently captivates her audience with poignant stories. Ayesha Mumtaz is not just a correspondent; she's a force of change, making her an integral cornerstone of our global news team.

