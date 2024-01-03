High Tide Inc.: A Detailed Analysis of Stock Price Volatility and Financial Performance

High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ: HITI), a player in the pharmaceutical retail industry, witnessed significant volatility in its stock price on January 2, 2024. The shares oscillated between $1.62 and $1.81, ultimately closing the day at $1.63. This represents a 7.98% increase from the previous day’s close. Over the past year, the stock price has fluctuated between a low of $1.03 and a high of $2.30.

Financial Performance and Projections

In the past five years, High Tide Inc. has demonstrated substantial growth, with a 158.60% increase in annual sales. The company currently employs 1300 individuals. The gross margin stands at +5.23, with an operating margin of -5.64, and a pretax margin of -20.67. Notably, insider ownership of High Tide Inc. is 9.53%, with institutional ownership standing at 8.54%.

Most Recent Quarter Earnings

For the most recent quarter, High Tide Inc. reported earnings per share (EPS) of -$0.03, which met the consensus estimate. This indicates a net margin of -20.11 and a return on equity of -47.28. Analysts are predicting earnings of -0.03 per share for the forthcoming fiscal year.

Financial Health Indicators

The company’s financial robustness is suggested by a quick ratio of 0.70, a price to sales ratio of 0.38, and a price to free cash flow ratio of 12.37. High Tide Inc. has a diluted EPS of -0.64 for the trailing twelve months. The stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.4915, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.4014. The company’s market capitalization stands at $132.16 million, with sales totaling 277,200 K and a net income of -55,740 K. In the previous quarter, the company made a profit of 93,180 K and a sales revenue of -2,150 K.