High n' Wicked Unveils Exclusive Irish Whiskey in Collaboration with Foursquare Rum Distillery

In a groundbreaking move that merges the rich heritages of Irish whiskey and Barbadian rum, High n' Wicked has announced its latest venture: a limited 7th Singular Release finished in ex-Foursquare Barbados Rum casks. This collaboration between the esteemed Foursquare Rum Distillery and the innovative whiskey importer and specialty bottler paves a new path in the realm of distilled spirits, promising a taste experience that's both unique and familiar.

From Cork to Barbados: A Journey of Flavors

The story behind this singular whiskey begins in the lush landscapes of County Cork, Ireland, where it is initially distilled, embracing a mash bill of 95% French maize corn and 5% malted barley. The spirit's journey from grain to glass is marked by its maturation process, starting in ex-bourbon barrels, a nod to the tradition of whiskey making, before taking a detour to the tropical climes of Barbados. It's here, in casks that once cradled Foursquare's Mark X 2007 Barbados Rum, that the whiskey finds its second home, absorbing the complex essences of coconut, treacle, and exotic spices over six months.

A Tapestry of Tastes: The Final Composition

Upon its return, the whiskey emerges as a tapestry of tastes, woven with threads of lemon peel, almond, nougat, and a medley of spices. The palate is greeted with the warmth of clove and cinnamon, softened by the sweetness of caramel and candied hazelnuts, culminating in a soft finish reminiscent of custard. This 100 proof (50% ABV) spirit, bottled in its essence, stands as a testament to the craftsmanship of Noel Sweeney, the former Master Distiller/Master Blender of Cooley, and Richard Seale of Foursquare Rum Distillery. The collaboration not only bridges the geographic and cultural gaps between Ireland and Barbados but also merges their rich distilling traditions into a singular, harmonious expression.

Where Tradition Meets Innovation

Available in select U.S. markets and online for a suggested retail price of $79.99 per 750ml bottle, this limited release signifies High n' Wicked's continued commitment to quality and innovation. Distributed by Altamar Brands, the company has carved a niche for itself in the spirits industry, regularly introducing connoisseurs to limited, specialty bottlings of domestic and global whiskeys. This latest release is not just a celebration of the collaborative spirit between two distilleries but also an invitation to whiskey and rum enthusiasts alike to explore the depth and diversity of flavors that such partnerships can bring forth.

As glasses are raised in toast to this innovative venture, the whiskey not only offers a taste of its Irish roots and Barbadian influences but also tells a story. A story of tradition, craftsmanship, and the relentless pursuit of flavor that transcends boundaries. In every sip, enthusiasts are reminded of the enduring beauty of collaboration and the endless possibilities it holds for the future of distilling.