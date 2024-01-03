en English
Economy

High Living Costs Challenge Frugal Lifestyle in Various States

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:37 am EST
High Living Costs Challenge Frugal Lifestyle in Various States

Frugality, the practice of minimizing expenses to maximize income and savings, is deeply influenced by geographical location. A recent study by GoBankingRates reveals that the quest for a frugal lifestyle can be significantly challenged in states with high living costs. The report suggests that a salary of nearly $200,000 is required for happiness in some states, painting a stark picture of the financial landscape across the United States.

High-Cost States: Challenges to Frugality

Hawaii, a state known for its tropical paradise allure, presents a bitter truth when it comes to cost of living. With an average salary of $72,000, the Aloha State is less conducive to a frugal lifestyle compared to the U.S. average salary of $56,000. The high living costs in California, coupled with an average salary similar to the national average at $53,000, also poses challenges for individuals seeking to lead a frugal existence.

Not far behind is New York, a state where living costs exceed the national average by $37,000, despite the ‘happiness salary’ being pegged at $81,420. New Jersey’s living expenses are 14% higher than the national average, with housing costs being a significant contributor. Massachusetts also demands a hefty income to maintain frugality, with living expenses estimated to be $52,000 above the national average.

Lastly, Alaska’s demanding requirements for happiness combined with a high unemployment rate of 4.3% make it challenging terrain for those seeking a frugal lifestyle.

Choosing Frugality Over Luxury

These states, while offering various benefits and opportunities, make frugal living a complex task due to their high living costs, taxes, and housing prices. Individuals aiming for a frugal lifestyle may need to consider states with lower living costs for better financial stability. Alternative options such as Ohio, North Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and Michigan, emerge as more affordable havens for the middle-class, thanks to factors like affordable housing, low living costs, job growth, and absence of state income tax.

Consumer Perceptions and Sustainability

Amidst the escalating cost of living, Stifel Finance Corp’s survey revealed that only 32% of U.S. consumers prioritize sustainability when making purchasing decisions, indicating that good value and low price are more important factors. Despite the economic and personal financial concerns, nearly three out of five consumers are willing to pay a premium for brands practicing sustainability. Apparel brand Bombas topped the sustainability brand index for the third consecutive year, demonstrating the evolving consumer expectations amidst the rising cost of living.

Economy Finance United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

