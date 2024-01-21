High Income, High Anxiety: A Surgeon's Struggle with Financial Management

A high-income couple, Jeff, a specialized surgeon earning an impressive $665,000 annually, and his wife, Susan, a home-maker, grapple with financial management issues despite their substantial earnings. Their story, highlighted on the renowned finance podcast, 'I Will Teach You To Be Rich,' hosted by finance expert Ramit Sethi, underscores how financial anxiety and poor spending habits can prevail, irrespective of the income bracket.

Psychological Complexities of Spending

Susan's struggle to deny her children costly purchases, despite her upbringing in a resource-limited environment where she often denied herself small indulgences, typifies the intricate psychological aspects of spending habits. She, like many others, faces the common challenge of balancing the desire to provide for her family with the necessity of prudent financial management.

The Impact of Adviser Fees

However, the crux of their financial woe lies in their financial adviser's charges, a steep 1.24% fee on their assets. Sethi cautions against such arrangements and instead advocates for low-cost Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) or index funds. The fees levied on Jeff and Susan's substantial $460,000 brokerage accounts could amass to over $860,000 over a span of 35 years, a significant dent in their retirement savings.

Switching Advisers: The Smart Approach

For those considering a change in advisers, Sethi recommends transferring their brokerage accounts 'in kind' to avoid triggering a taxable event and favoring a flat fee structure. This strategic move can potentially save thousands if not millions over time, ensuring a more comfortable and secure retirement.

