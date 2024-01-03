en English
Energy

High Energy Expenditure Places Bolton Council Among Top Five UK Councils

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:26 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 1:53 am EST
In a recent unveiling, Bolton Council has been ranked among the top five in terms of energy expenditure across UK councils. The revelation, which places Bolton Council behind Manchester City Council, City of London Council, and Islington Council, shows that the Council shelled out 24,340,000 on energy. The cost per kilowatt-hour (kWh) stands at 44.3p for electricity and 21.3p for gas, a stark contrast to the typical council expenses of 32p/kwh for electricity and 9p/kwh for gas. The lack of a standard benchmark for councils to evaluate their energy purchasing performance has potentially led to an unawareness of possible overspending.

The Energy Crisis and Its Implications

The energy crisis following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 added fuel to the fire, catching some councils unawares and leading to significantly higher energy bills. A spokesperson for Bolton Council shed some light on the high expenditure, stating that the escalated costs include VAT and energy consumed by schools. Both of these expenses are later reclaimed, suggesting that the actual cost is in line with expectations for a council of Bolton’s size.

The Call for Greater Transparency

The chief executive of Box Power CIC, Corin Dalby, emphasized the need for greater transparency in the energy market. He believes that a more open market would ensure fairer prices for all stakeholders. The report initiated by Box Power CIC detailed the varying expenses that public sector bodies such as local authorities, government departments, and national institutions face in terms of energy costs. The investigation used freedom-of-information requests and accounts analysis to bring to light the energy costs of major institutions, including local authorities like Bolton Council.

The Impact on Taxpayers

The results shed light on the vast differences in council costs, with the Box Power CIC Performance Table outlining a staggering £676 million in council cost discrepancies. This highlights the lack of transparency and accountability in energy spending by public bodies. Professor Martin Green OBE, Chief Executive of Care England, highlighted the impact of energy costs on the public purse. He voiced concerns about the lack of value for taxpayer money, particularly in stabilizing vulnerable sectors such as adult social care.

Energy Finance United Kingdom
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

