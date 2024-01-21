High Earnings, High Expenditure: A Surgeon's Financial Struggle

Jeff, a specialized surgeon, and his wife Susan, despite an annual income of $665,000, grapple with financial management. The 50-year-old doctor's take-home pay, after taxes, is a sizable $426,000. Yet, the couple's comfort with this level of income only developed over the last decade, leading to increased discretionary spending as income grew. Susan, a 48-year-old stay-at-home mom, avoids small purchases but struggles to deny her children expensive requests, a result of her less affluent upbringing.

High Income, High Expenditure

Jeff and Susan's situation is emblematic of a common problem: a high income doesn't always equate to financial security. Their income has steadily risen over the years, but so has their discretionary spending. Susan's tendency to avoid smaller purchases but not deny large ones for their children speaks to a psychological approach to money shaped by a less affluent upbringing.

The Financial Adviser’s Impact

The couple's financial adviser is a significant part of their predicament. The adviser charges a fee based on a percentage of assets under management (AUM), a practice finance expert Ramit Sethi warns against. He suggests investing in low-cost ETFs or index funds instead. The adviser's 1.24% fee on Jeff and Susan's $460,000 brokerage accounts could amount to over $863,000 in fees by the time they turn 85, significantly impacting their retirement savings.

Expert Advice on Financial Management

Sethi's advice to those with similar advisers is to switch to ones charging flat fees. He also recommends considering transferring accounts 'in kind' to avoid taxable events. This strategy could be a game-changer for Jeff and Susan's financial future, and for others caught in a similar situation. The couple's story serves as a cautionary tale about the importance of financial management, regardless of income level.