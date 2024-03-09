HG Infra Secures NHAI Bid for Tamil Nadu-Andhra Pradesh Highway Project

HG Infra Engineering Ltd. marked a significant milestone on Saturday as it was announced the lowest bidder for a prestigious project by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). The project, valued at approximately Rs 943.99 crore, is aimed at enhancing connectivity and infrastructure between Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh. With a bid of Rs 862.11 crore, HG Infra is set to embark on a 24-month journey to construct a 37.43 km access-controlled highway under the hybrid annuity mode (HAM).

Strategic Importance of the Project

The project not only involves the construction of a four-lane highway with paved shoulders from the Tamil Nadu-Andhra Pradesh border to Puttur town on NH-716 but also the six-laning of the Mallavaram-Renigunta stretch of NH-71 in Andhra Pradesh. This strategic infrastructure initiative is expected to significantly improve the flow of traffic, reduce travel time, and boost economic activities in the region. The HAM model, where the government contributes 40% of the project cost during the construction phase and the balance 60% as annuity payments during the operations period, underscores the project's financial viability and sustainability.

Impact on HG Infra Engineering Ltd.

The announcement had a noticeable impact on the market, with HG Infra's shares experiencing a slight dip of 0.82%, closing at 905.05. This movement contrasts with the Nifty 50's marginal increase of 0.09%, ending the day at 22,493.55. Despite the immediate market reaction, the project win is a testament to HG Infra's capability and reputation in the competitive construction engineering industry. It not only enhances the company's portfolio but also positions it for further growth and success in national infrastructure development.

Looking Ahead: Implications and Expectations

The successful completion of this project is poised to set a benchmark for future infrastructure projects in India. It highlights the effective collaboration between public authorities and private enterprises in achieving national development goals. For HG Infra, this project is a stepping stone towards greater achievements and a stronger foothold in the infrastructure sector. As stakeholders eagerly anticipate the project's commencement, the focus remains on the timely and quality execution that HG Infra is known for.