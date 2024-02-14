Hero MotoCorp's Mavrick 440: Redefining Middle-Weight Motorcycles

Hero MotoCorp's Mavrick 440: A New Era in Middle-Weight Motorcycles

February 14, 2024: Hero MotoCorp, India's leading two-wheeler manufacturer, has ushered in a new chapter in its history with the opening of bookings for the highly anticipated Mavrick 440. This marks the company's foray into the middle-weight motorcycle segment, showcasing innovation and excellence.

The Mavrick 440: Power Meets Style

The Mavrick 440 is a perfect blend of power and style, featuring a modern design and interactive telematics. It comes in five color options and is powered by a 440cc BS6 Phase 2 engine, offering impressive highway touring capabilities. This new offering is available in three variants, with prices starting at Rs 1,99,000.

Early Bird Offers and Deliveries

Customers who book the Mavrick 440 early will receive a customized Mavrick Kit of accessories and merchandise. Deliveries are expected to commence in April, just in time for the summer riding season.

Hero MotoCorp's Financial Performance and Dividend Declaration

In addition to the Mavrick 440 launch, Hero MotoCorp has announced a 5,000% interim dividend, amounting to Rs 100 per share for the financial year 2023-24. The company's strong financial performance is evident in its Q3 earnings, which show an increase in revenue by 21% and EBITDA margins at 14%, improved by 250 bps over the previous year.

Further emphasizing its commitment to delivering exceptional products and shareholder value, Hero MotoCorp's focus on the Parts Accessories & Merchandise (PAM) business has led to it crossing annualized revenue of Rs. 5,000 Crore.

In conclusion, Hero MotoCorp's Mavrick 440 is set to redefine the middle-weight motorcycle segment with its innovative features and competitive pricing. The company's strong financial performance and commitment to shareholder value make this an exciting time for Hero MotoCorp and its customers.

Key Points: