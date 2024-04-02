Hero MotoCorp Triumphs in FY 2023-24: Record Sales, EV Surge, and Global Expansion Plans

Hero MotoCorp, a leader in the two-wheeler industry, has unveiled its impressive financial results for the fiscal year 2023-24, marking significant milestones in sales, electric vehicle (EV) growth, and strategic global expansions. With a robust performance in the fourth quarter and a remarkable surge in its EV segment, Hero MotoCorp sets the stage for further growth and innovation in the coming years.

Record-Breaking Sales and EV Market Penetration

During the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024, Hero MotoCorp reported an outstanding total sales figure of 56,21,455 units, underlining a notable 10% growth in the fourth quarter. The company's foray into the electric vehicle market has yielded exceptional results, with the Vida V1 electric scooter achieving over 4,000 units in sales for March 2024 alone, marking the highest monthly sales figure for the brand in the EV segment. This achievement is a testament to Hero MotoCorp's commitment to embracing green mobility solutions and expanding its electric vehicle portfolio.

Strategic Global Expansion and Premium Segment Focus

Hero MotoCorp's strategic initiatives extend beyond domestic achievements, with the company announcing plans to commence operations in Europe and the UK in FY 2025. This ambitious move is part of Hero MotoCorp's broader vision to strengthen its presence in key international markets, including Nepal and Costa Rica, through new distributor partnerships. Additionally, the company is intensifying its focus on the premium motorcycle segment, with significant upgrades to its network through the appointment of 75 Premia outlets and the launch of over 400 Hero 2.0 stores, alongside ramping up production of premium motorcycle models like the Xtreme 125R.

Partnerships and Future Outlook

Hero MotoCorp's growth strategy is further supported by its partnership with Ather Energy, aimed at enhancing the charging infrastructure for its EV customers with over 2,000 charging points across 100 cities. This collaboration underscores the company's commitment to facilitating a seamless transition to electric mobility for its customers. Looking ahead, Hero MotoCorp anticipates a double-digit revenue growth in FY 2025, driven by gains in the 125 cc segment, the continued expansion of its premium motorcycle portfolio, and an increased market share in the electric vehicle sector.