en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Hermes International Reveals Status of Liquidity Contract with BNP Paribas

author
By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 12, 2024 at 1:37 pm EST
Hermes International Reveals Status of Liquidity Contract with BNP Paribas

Hermes International, the globally acclaimed manufacturer of high-end luxury goods, has released the status of its liquidity contract with the banking giant, BNP Paribas, as of December 31, 2023. A liquidity contract is an essential agreement that facilitates the steady trading of a company’s shares by maintaining liquidity. This arrangement involves the strategic buying and selling of shares to ensure a dynamic market with consistent trading volume and stable prices. This mechanism provides shareholders with the capability to trade shares without causing significant price swings.

Understanding the Importance of Liquidity Contracts

In the realm of high-end luxury goods, companies like Hermes International might experience lower trading volumes due to their exclusivity and high-value products. A well-structured liquidity contract, such as the one Hermes has with BNP Paribas, serves to counteract this potential drawback, ensuring that shares can be traded freely and without causing undue price volatility.

Hermes International’s Trading Activity Upsurge

During the second half of 2023, Hermes International’s liquidity contract with BNP Paribas saw a significant upsurge in trading activities. The total trades amounted to 105,738 shares bought and 104,718 shares sold, totaling €196,675,120 and €195,043,436 respectively. This heightened activity represents a substantial increase compared to the first half of the year and previous years.

Half-Yearly Status of Hermes Liquidity Contract

As part of its transparency measures, Hermes International announced the half-yearly status of its liquidity contract with BNP Paribas. As of the year-end, the outstanding means on the liquidity account amounted to 2,420 shares of Hermes International and €18,783,390. This detailed report likely includes crucial aspects such as the number of shares traded during the reporting period, the cash utilized for these transactions, and any changes to the contract terms or overall market conditions influencing the trading activities.

0
Business Finance France
author

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
27 seconds ago
Ontex Group Highlights Major Shift in Shareholdings by Guo Guangchang and Fosun International
Belgium-listed Ontex Group NV has declared a notable shift in significant shareholdings, as necessitated by Article 14 of the Belgian Law of May 2, 2007. The company recently received a notification that signified a decrease in the holding of Ontex voting securities or rights by Mr. Guo Guangchang and Fosun International Holdings Ltd. As of
Ontex Group Highlights Major Shift in Shareholdings by Guo Guangchang and Fosun International
Lapaire Secures $3 Million Funding for Pan-African Eyecare Expansion
3 mins ago
Lapaire Secures $3 Million Funding for Pan-African Eyecare Expansion
Weak China Demand Triggers Lower Cargo Rates Amid Red Sea Crisis
3 mins ago
Weak China Demand Triggers Lower Cargo Rates Amid Red Sea Crisis
Global System Dynamics Secures Sponsor Contribution, Extends Business Combination Deadline
2 mins ago
Global System Dynamics Secures Sponsor Contribution, Extends Business Combination Deadline
Liz Knight Takes Helm as General Manager of WALB and WGCW
2 mins ago
Liz Knight Takes Helm as General Manager of WALB and WGCW
Halifax in 2024: Business Concerns, Historical Commemorations, and Health Crises
3 mins ago
Halifax in 2024: Business Concerns, Historical Commemorations, and Health Crises
Latest Headlines
World News
Conestoga College Sets New Bar for Pharmaceutical Education with State-of-the-art Centre
9 seconds
Conestoga College Sets New Bar for Pharmaceutical Education with State-of-the-art Centre
Colorado Proposes Stricter Prerequisites for Minor Drivers
48 seconds
Colorado Proposes Stricter Prerequisites for Minor Drivers
England's Junior Doctors on the Verge of Strikes: A Pay Dispute With Far-Reaching Implications
2 mins
England's Junior Doctors on the Verge of Strikes: A Pay Dispute With Far-Reaching Implications
Halifax in 2024: Business Concerns, Historical Commemorations, and Health Crises
3 mins
Halifax in 2024: Business Concerns, Historical Commemorations, and Health Crises
Lapaire Secures $3 Million Funding for Pan-African Eyecare Expansion
3 mins
Lapaire Secures $3 Million Funding for Pan-African Eyecare Expansion
Elections Canada Introduces ElectoFacts to Counter Electoral Misinformation
4 mins
Elections Canada Introduces ElectoFacts to Counter Electoral Misinformation
Kynlee Heiman: The Seven-Year-Old Pageant Queen with a Six-Pack and Ambitious Dreams
4 mins
Kynlee Heiman: The Seven-Year-Old Pageant Queen with a Six-Pack and Ambitious Dreams
CeeDee Lamb Earns Prestigious All-Pro First-Team Recognition
4 mins
CeeDee Lamb Earns Prestigious All-Pro First-Team Recognition
Malcolm Butler Commends Bill Belichick Amidst Controversy: A Unique Perspective
4 mins
Malcolm Butler Commends Bill Belichick Amidst Controversy: A Unique Perspective
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
2 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
4 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
5 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
6 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
6 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
6 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
7 hours
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
Bangladesh Bank Contemplates Switch to Crawling Peg System
7 hours
Bangladesh Bank Contemplates Switch to Crawling Peg System
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
7 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app