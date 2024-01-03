Herb Weisbaum’s Triad of Financial Strategies for the New Year

Financial expert Herb Weisbaum, during a recent visit to KIRO 7 Live Studio, underscored the urgency of sound personal finance management. His insights, grounded in three pivotal strategies, resonated as invaluable guidance for navigating the economic undulations of the new year.

Revamping the Budget

As the first of his key strategies, Weisbaum emphasized the criticality of updating or creating a budget. With inflation taking a bite out of the average American’s earnings, it becomes essential to keep track of major expenses and identify possible areas of reduction. A budget stands as a financial compass, providing an accurate gauge of income allocation and ensuring fiscal discipline.

Tackling Credit Card Debt

Moving to the second strategy, Weisbaum drew attention to the crippling cost of credit card debt. With the average interest rate hovering around 20.74 percent, the financial burden can be overwhelming. He suggested a potential solution could be to transfer the balance to a zero percent credit card. However, he cautioned that such a step would require firm discipline regarding repayments to prevent falling back into debt.

Establishing an Emergency Fund

Finally, Weisbaum underscored the importance of an emergency fund. Life, often unpredictable, can throw in unexpected expenses, and without a financial safety net, these could lead to severe economic distress. Even for individuals with limited means, Weisbaum advocated starting small and building an emergency fund gradually.

To wrap up, Weisbaum mentioned that non-profit credit counseling agencies could extend a helping hand to those grappling with financial challenges. These organizations assist in budget creation, negotiate lower interest rates with creditors, and provide a roadmap to financial stability.