Henderson High Income Trust Acquires Assets from HDIV in Landmark Transaction

In a financial reshuffle, Henderson High Income Trust PLC (HHIT) has declared a substantial transaction involving the consolidation of its assets with those of Henderson Diversified Income Trust PLC (HDIV). The decision was sanctioned by HDIV shareholders, leading to HHIT acquiring approximately GBP 72 million in net assets from HDIV. In return, HHIT is to issue around 42 million new shares to HDIV shareholders.

A Vote for Liquidation

This significant business move follows the decision made by HDIV shareholders to place the company into a members' voluntary liquidation. The decision was taken during the second general meeting held on Tuesday. As a result, Ernst & Young LLP's Stuart Arthur Gardner and Derek Neil Hyslop have been appointed as joint liquidators for HDIV. Following this announcement and in line with the commencement of the liquidation process, HDIV shares were suspended on Tuesday.

Issuing New Shares

HHIT plans to issue approximately 42 million new shares to HDIV shareholders as part of the deal. The number of new shares was calculated based on a conversion ratio of approximately 0.423242 new shares for every HDIV share. Applications have been made for the new shares to be listed on the premium segment of the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority and to be traded on the main market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange.

Impact on Share Capital

Post the issue of new shares, HHIT's share capital will consist of 172,141,700 ordinary shares. The acquisition of approximately £72 million of net assets from HDIV, in consideration for the issue of new shares, signifies a notable shift in HHIT's financial position and paves the way for potential future growth.