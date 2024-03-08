HelloFresh Share Plunge Hits Record Low, Withdraws 2025 Targets Amid Market Challenges

HelloFresh SE's shares tumbled a staggering 42% in early trading, marking the company's most significant decline since its 2017 Frankfurt listing. This sharp drop came after the meal kit provider announced a bleak 2024 earnings outlook, signaling higher operational costs and challenging market conditions ahead. Analysts from UBS and Deutsche Bank expressed concerns, highlighting the forecast as significantly below expectations and pointing to potential ongoing issues with customer acquisition costs.

Advertisment

Unpacking the Disappointing Outlook

The Berlin-headquartered firm, a notable beneficiary during the pandemic with its stock soaring as demand for home-delivery services spiked, now faces a stark reversal of fortunes. HelloFresh revealed its adjusted EBITDA for 2023 would decrease to 448 million euros from 477 million euros the previous year. Moreover, for 2024, the company projects further earnings decline, anticipating adjusted EBITDA to fall between 350 million and 400 million euros, despite expecting higher revenue from the North American sector. This downturn is attributed to increased production capacity, marketing expenses, and the expansion of two new fulfillment centers.

Market Reaction and Analyst Views

Advertisment

The market's reaction was swift and severe, with HelloFresh's stock plummeting to a new low. This dramatic sell-off reflects growing investor skepticism towards the company's profitability and growth strategy in a post-pandemic world. Analysts have raised flags about the sustainability of HelloFresh's business model, particularly concerning the elevated costs of attracting and retaining customers. The withdrawal of its mid-term revenue and EBITDA targets for 2025 only adds to the uncertainty, signaling a potentially very different operating environment ahead.

Looking Ahead: Challenges and Expectations

As HelloFresh braces for a tough year ahead, the focus shifts to how the company will navigate these turbulent times. With its annual results announcement scheduled for March 15, stakeholders eagerly await further details on the strategic adjustments the meal kit giant will undertake to mitigate these challenges. The broader implications for the industry are also under scrutiny, as HelloFresh's performance could signal broader trends affecting similar tech-enabled, direct-to-consumer services.