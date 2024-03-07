HelloFresh SE Achieves 2023 Financial Targets, Sets Ambitious 2024 Goals, Drops Midterm Projections

HelloFresh SE, a global leader in meal kit delivery, has officially met its financial outlook for the fiscal year 2023, according to preliminary figures. The company announced today that it expects consolidated revenue for 2023 to be approximately EUR 7,597 million, aligning with its growth projections of 2% to 5% on a constant currency basis. Furthermore, HelloFresh SE has set forth an optimistic outlook for fiscal year 2024 with targeted constant currency revenue growth of 2% to 8%, while also making the strategic decision to remove its midterm targets.

2023 Performance in Review

HelloFresh SE's performance in 2023 demonstrates a resilient business model, even as the company navigates a challenging economic landscape. With a slight growth in revenue and an Adjusted EBITDA of EUR 448 million, the company has solidified its position in the meal kit delivery sector. This achievement is particularly noteworthy given the global supply chain disruptions and inflationary pressures that have impacted businesses worldwide. The company's ability to meet its financial outlook amidst these challenges underscores the strength of its operational efficiency and the loyalty of its customer base.

Looking Ahead: HelloFresh SE's 2024 Outlook

The company's outlook for fiscal year 2024 reflects a combination of cautious optimism and strategic planning. HelloFresh SE aims to capitalize on strong demand within its ready-to-eat product vertical, which has seen significant year-on-year growth. At the same time, the company acknowledges the current negative growth in its meal kits but expects to narrow this gap as the year progresses. This optimistic forecast is supported by ongoing investments in both physical and digital customer experiences, which are expected to enhance overall customer satisfaction and drive revenue growth, particularly in the North America segment where there is a higher share of ready-to-eat products.

Strategic Shift: Dropping Midterm Targets

In a notable strategic shift, HelloFresh SE has decided to remove its midterm targets. This decision reflects the company's adaptability and its commitment to remaining agile in a rapidly evolving market. By focusing on short-term goals and adjusting its strategy as necessary, HelloFresh SE positions itself to better respond to immediate market trends and customer needs. This approach allows the company to leverage emerging opportunities and navigate potential challenges with greater flexibility.

As HelloFresh SE moves forward, its achievements in fiscal year 2023 and the ambitious goals set for 2024 highlight the company's robust growth strategy and its commitment to innovation. By adapting to market dynamics and focusing on customer experience, HelloFresh SE continues to pave the way forward in the meal kit delivery industry. The removal of midterm targets further underscores the company's focus on sustainable growth and operational excellence, positioning it well for future success.