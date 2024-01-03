en English
Business

Hedge Funds Lead Equity Inflows in 2023 Marking a Shift in Investor Behavior

By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:16 am EST
Hedge Funds Lead Equity Inflows in 2023 Marking a Shift in Investor Behavior

2023 proved to be a milestone for BofA Securities clients as they witnessed substantial equity inflows of $66 billion in US equities. Hedge funds emerged at the forefront of these purchases, marking their leadership in buying for the first time since 2019. However, the year also saw significant outflows as private clients and institutional clients became the largest sellers, experiencing the most prominent outflows since 2019.

Corporate Buybacks Surge

On the corporate front, buybacks gained momentum, surpassing the levels seen in 2022 both in absolute terms and as a percentage of the S&P 500 market cap. Notably, these buybacks have not yet returned to their pre-pandemic levels. Tech and TMT stocks were the most purchased sectors, reflecting the continued investor interest in these burgeoning industries.

Investor Behavior Shifts During Holiday Period

The holiday period instigated a slight shift in client behavior. Clients became small net sellers of US equities during this period. This shift was accompanied by the emergence of the ‘Tax Loss Carryforward’ (TLC) phenomenon, with institutional clients buying after October and private clients selling in December. However, as the new year arrived, these private clients transitioned into significant net buyers in January.

Sector-Specific Activity: Winners and Losers

When it came to sector-specific activity, clients sold shares in seven sectors, particularly Consumer Discretionary and Health Care. Despite this, Communication Services continued to attract buyers for the ninth consecutive week, underlining the sustained appeal of this sector. On the flip side, the Industrials sector saw the largest cumulative outflow since the financial crisis of 2008, with Energy, Staples, and Utilities sectors also experiencing outflows.

Business Finance United States
Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

