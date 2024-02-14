Heaven's Door Spirits Launches The Exploration Series: A Journey of Whiskey Discovery

Heaven's Door Spirits, a company co-founded by Bob Dylan, unveils The Exploration Series, a new collection of limited whiskey expressions. The debut release of this series is steeped in French influence, blending elements of product, wood, and technique to redefine premium craft whiskey.

A Symphony of Flavors: The Debut Release

The initial offering of The Exploration Series is an intricate blend of Heaven's Door's Tennessee Straight Bourbon Whiskey, which is finished in Calvados Brandy casks. The whiskey is further enhanced with medium-heavy toasted French oak staves, resulting in a rich and complex flavor profile. Aged for at least five years and bottled at 108 proof, this limited expression is priced at $79.99.

Pushing Boundaries in the Whiskey Category

Heaven's Door Spirits has consistently received accolades for its exceptional whiskeys, including the 1st Consumer Choice Award at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition. The Exploration Series aims to continue this legacy of innovation, drawing inspiration from co-founder Bob Dylan's ethos of artistic exploration and relentless pursuit of creative excellence.

A Journey of Discovery Awaits

As we celebrate the arrival of The Exploration Series, Heaven's Door Spirits invites whiskey enthusiasts and collectors on a journey of discovery. Each limited expression in this collection promises to challenge conventions and expand horizons, offering a unique taste experience that reflects the spirit of artistic adventure embodied by Bob Dylan himself.

With The Exploration Series, Heaven's Door Spirits once again demonstrates its commitment to pushing the boundaries of innovation in the whiskey category. By combining the finest ingredients, techniques, and inspiration, this new collection promises to captivate the senses and redefine the premium craft whiskey experience.

As whiskey lovers eagerly anticipate the release of each limited expression in The Exploration Series, they can take solace in the knowledge that they are embarking on a journey of discovery, guided by the creative vision of one of the world's most iconic artists: Bob Dylan. In doing so, they join a legacy of exploration and artistic expression that transcends the realm of spirits, ultimately seeking to find a place where heaven's door is wide open.

