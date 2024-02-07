Healthcare Stocks Witness Major Fluctuations: Winners and Losers of the Day

Wednesday's regular stock market session was a rollercoaster for healthcare companies, with significant movements in stock prices. In the spotlight were companies like ThermoGenesis Holdings, Femasys, PepGen, Abeona Therapeutics, FibroGen, and Perspective Therapeutics, which witnessed notable increases in their stock values, while CytoMed Therapeutics, Biolase, Elicio Therapeutics, Biofrontera, Cingulate, and Cosmos Health faced sizeable losses.

Advertisment

Winners of the Day

ThermoGenesis Holdings stole the show with their stock moving up by a staggering 39.0% to $0.86, pushing their market value of outstanding shares to $2.7 million. Not far behind was Femasys, with their shares rising by 21.51% to $1.06 and a market cap of $22.9 million. PepGen experienced a healthy boost, with their stock rising 13.77% to $12.1, reflecting a market cap of $288.1 million. Abeona Therapeutics' shares also saw a significant increase of 13.48% to $4.88, pushing their market cap to $120.8 million. FibroGen wasn't left behind with a rise of 12.87% to $2.16, taking their market value of outstanding shares to $212.0 million. Lastly, Perspective Therapeutics' stock went up by 12.78% to $0.98, leading to a market cap of $484.7 million.

Losing Ground

Advertisment

On the other side of the coin, some companies faced losses. The biggest hit was taken by CytoMed Therapeutics, with their stock plunging by 29.3% to $2.17, leading to a market value of $25.0 million. Biolase saw their shares drop by 25.69% to $0.38, reducing their market value to $1.3 million. Elicio Therapeutics experienced their stock decrease by 18.69% to $3.09, which now puts their market cap at $29.6 million. Biofrontera's stock fell by 18.26% to $0.73, resulting in a market cap of $1.2 million. Cingulate saw their shares decline by 17.04% to $1.07, and their current market cap stands at $1.5 million. Finally, Cosmos Health's stock decreased by 15.52% to $0.8, with a market cap of $13.5 million.

Wider Market Movements

These fluctuations weren't isolated events but a reflection of the dynamic nature of the stock market, particularly within the healthcare sector. The NYSE Health Care Index rose 0.9%, and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) was up 1.1%. There were also noteworthy movements elsewhere. GE HealthCare Technologies reported better-than-expected Q4 results, leading to a 12.2% jump in shares. However, Eli Lilly shares were 0.7% lower despite Q4 results beating market expectations. Interestingly, Novo Nordisk, following the announcement of a 20 billion Danish kroner share buyback program, saw its shares decline by 0.6%.