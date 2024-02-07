Healthcare Sector Leads in Employee Sign-On Bonuses

The healthcare sector is currently leading the way in the provision of welcome or sign-on bonuses to employees. Approximately one-fifth of jobs within this industry are offering an average sign-on bonus of $10,867. This strategic approach has been adopted by hospitals and health systems in a bid to reduce their reliance on contract labor and bolster staff retention.

Survey Sheds Light on Increasing Sign-On Bonuses

A survey conducted by Aon, a leading global professional services firm providing a broad range of risk, retirement, and health solutions, has provided some insight into this trend. It revealed that in 2023, 70% of hospitals had either introduced or increased sign-on bonuses. This was a strategic move designed to aid in not only talent acquisition but also retention.

Health Systems Implement Bonus Strategies

Since November, there have been numerous reports of health systems implementing these bonus strategies. The University of New Mexico Hospital, for instance, offered a $600 retention bonus along with an average wage increase of 3%. SEIU 121RN members also received ratification bonuses following the approval of a new labor contract with Los Robles Regional Medical Center.

Examples of Incentive Payments and Bonuses

Other notable examples include the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services offering incentive payments of $7,500 for various healthcare roles. Palomar Health has offered sign-on and retention bonuses amounting to a whopping $100,000. Mercy Health has increased its sign-on bonuses for nurses, while Cooley Dickinson Hospital has offered $1,000 ratification bonuses for full-time workers as part of a new labor contract.

In the most recent development, the Hill Country Mental Health and Developmental Disabilities Center is offering a $2,000 sign-on bonus for all new full-time hires. The center is currently on the lookout for a Receptionist to support its counselors, physicians, staff, and individuals at the Llano Mental Health Center Clinic. Aside from the bonus, the position also comes with a competitive salary and benefits.