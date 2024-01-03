en English
Business

Healthcare Sector Indices Experience Downturn, HBM Healthcare Reports Losses

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:46 pm EST
Healthcare Sector Indices Experience Downturn, HBM Healthcare Reports Losses

Amidst the unfolding financial year ending March 31, 2024, the healthcare sector has witnessed a downturn in market indices, as evidenced by a 5.1% drop in the MSCI World Health Care Index and a 4.8% fall in the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index, all measured in Swiss franc terms. The SPDR S&P Biotech Index has also taken a hit, declining by 2.1%. Consequently, HBM Healthcare Investments bore the brunt of these fluctuations, recording a net loss of approximately CHF 158 million during the first nine months of 2023/2024, marking an 8.7% decline in its Net Asset Value (NAV).

Currency fluctuations and adjustments

Several factors contributed to this fiscal downturn, including adverse currency fluctuations. The US dollar, Chinese yuan, and Euro tumbled against the Swiss franc by 8.1%, 11.0%, and 6.4% respectively. This, coupled with HBM Healthcare Investments needing to adjust the value of its private company investments by CHF 49 million due to lower valuations from financing events, led to the company’s losses. However, these adjustments are largely anticipated to be temporary.

Resilience amidst setbacks

Despite these setbacks, HBM Healthcare Investments demonstrates resilience. The company maintains a robust balance sheet, with CHF 115 million in cash and equivalents stowed away. They also anticipate an additional CHF 30 million to bolster their finances following the acquisition of ImmunoGen by AbbVie in Q1 2024. These positive elements are expected to offset the temporary losses and maintain the company’s financial stability.

Final figures and future outlook

The final figures of HBM Healthcare Investments’ performance during the nine-month period will be confirmed in the quarterly report slated for publication on January 22, 2024. Despite the current challenges, the healthcare sector continues to show promise thanks to the rapid adoption of artificial intelligence and the Internet of Medical Things in the Medical Info Systems industry. As such, the future of HBM Healthcare Investments and the sector at large remains cautiously optimistic.

Business Finance
Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

