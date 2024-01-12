en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

HDFC Life Reports 16% Rise in Net Profit, Indicating Strong Growth

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 12, 2024 at 4:33 am EST
HDFC Life Reports 16% Rise in Net Profit, Indicating Strong Growth

Leading life insurance company in India, HDFC Life, has announced a substantial 16% increase in its net profit for the third quarter, a clear indication of its robust growth trajectory and ability to adapt amidst a competitive market. The net profit rose from ₹316 crore to ₹367 crore compared to the same period in the previous year. This financial performance reflects the company’s strategic initiatives and operational efficiency, as well as the trust customers place in its insurance products and services.

A Combination of Factors behind the Profit Rise

The rise in net profit could be attributed to various factors such as higher premiums, effective cost management, and an improved claim settlement ratio. Additionally, HDFC Life’s relentless focus on innovation and customer-centric products might have also played a pivotal role in this financial success.

Details of the Financial Performance

In the third quarter of FY 2023-24, HDFC Life reported a net premium income of ₹15,235 crore, marking a 6% increase from the year-ago quarter. The company’s solvency ratio, however, dropped to 190% from 209% on a YoY basis. The company’s Annual Premium Equivalent (APE) for the nine months of FY24 grew by 5% to ₹8,564 crore, and its Value of New Business (VNB) margin stood at ₹2,267 crore. The company also announced new bancassurance partnerships with Karnataka Bank, Karur Vysya Bank, and NKGSB Co-operative Bank.

Market Reaction and Analyst Expectations

Following the earnings report, HDFC Life’s share price was trading nearly 1.37% down at ₹634.85 apiece on BSE. Market analysts forecast the company’s revenue to grow in the mid-single digits QoQ, driven by a range of factors, and expect EBIT margins to improve due to cost efficiencies and other benefits. This report is expected to intrigue investors, policyholders, and market analysts tracking the performance of the insurance sector in India.

0
Business Finance India
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
5 mins ago
Executives Embrace Luxury Wellness Practices Amid Expert Skepticism
High-income individuals and executives are increasingly leaning towards wellness practices like ice baths and home saunas in their quest for optimum performance, longevity, and enhanced productivity. A case in point is entrepreneur Paul Hanney, who has integrated a stringent health regimen into his daily routine. Hanney’s wellness routine includes cold immersion, personalized training, a specialized
Executives Embrace Luxury Wellness Practices Amid Expert Skepticism
GPRTU Maintains Stance on 60% Transport Fare Hike Amidst Negotiations
16 mins ago
GPRTU Maintains Stance on 60% Transport Fare Hike Amidst Negotiations
Fire Causes Massive Losses in Benin City: Accidental or Foul Play?
41 mins ago
Fire Causes Massive Losses in Benin City: Accidental or Foul Play?
Craig Tiley's Ambitious Vision for the Australian Open
7 mins ago
Craig Tiley's Ambitious Vision for the Australian Open
Nigerian Government Sets Strategic Foreign Exchange Benchmark for 2024 Budget
12 mins ago
Nigerian Government Sets Strategic Foreign Exchange Benchmark for 2024 Budget
U.S. Officials Meet with RSV Vaccine Makers Amidst Healthcare Strain
14 mins ago
U.S. Officials Meet with RSV Vaccine Makers Amidst Healthcare Strain
Latest Headlines
World News
Political Waters Stirred by PM Modi's Visit to Panchvati
2 mins
Political Waters Stirred by PM Modi's Visit to Panchvati
Ulrika Jonsson Criticizes Ex-Lover Sven Goran Eriksson Amid His Cancer Battle
2 mins
Ulrika Jonsson Criticizes Ex-Lover Sven Goran Eriksson Amid His Cancer Battle
Almonds: A Nutritional Powerhouse Boosting Heart and Gut Health
3 mins
Almonds: A Nutritional Powerhouse Boosting Heart and Gut Health
Jhye Richardson's Injury: A Setback for Perth Scorchers and His Return to National Team
4 mins
Jhye Richardson's Injury: A Setback for Perth Scorchers and His Return to National Team
Palestine Islamic Jihad Denounces US-UK Military Strikes in Yemen
5 mins
Palestine Islamic Jihad Denounces US-UK Military Strikes in Yemen
Executives Embrace Luxury Wellness Practices Amid Expert Skepticism
5 mins
Executives Embrace Luxury Wellness Practices Amid Expert Skepticism
Nigeria in Flux: A Sweeping Overview Across Sectors
6 mins
Nigeria in Flux: A Sweeping Overview Across Sectors
The Unspoken Pain: Unraveling the Reality of Menstrual Cramps and Endometriosis
6 mins
The Unspoken Pain: Unraveling the Reality of Menstrual Cramps and Endometriosis
Craig Tiley's Ambitious Vision for the Australian Open
7 mins
Craig Tiley's Ambitious Vision for the Australian Open
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
2 hours
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
15 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
16 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
16 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
18 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
18 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
19 hours
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
19 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
21 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app