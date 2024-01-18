en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

HDFC Bank Shares Plunge Amid Missed Margins and Increased Provisions

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 18, 2024 at 4:43 am EST
HDFC Bank Shares Plunge Amid Missed Margins and Increased Provisions

On January 18, HDFC Bank, the largest private lender in India, experienced a significant downturn in its stock price, with shares falling over 2 percent to Rs 1,499. This followed a 9.1 percent tumble of its U.S.-listed shares the previous night, marking the largest single-day drop since March 2020. Over the course of two days, the bank’s American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) plunged over 15 percent, and its domestic stock declined over 11 percent. The fall in HDFC Bank shares had a ripple effect on other banking stocks, especially within the private sector, causing the Bank Nifty index to decrease by 0.6 percent during the noon trade of January 18.

Missed Net Interest Margins and Increased Provisions

The bank’s struggles started after it reported a miss in net interest margins (NIM) for the third quarter of the financial year 2024 (Q3FY24) due to a surge in the cost of funds. The quarter also witnessed higher provisions and the lowest earnings per share (EPS) growth in a decade. Despite these challenges, the bank’s management anticipates a gradual recovery of NIM in the subsequent quarters. However, market analysts have curtailed their target price on the stock while maintaining a bullish outlook based on its attractive valuations.

Financial Performance in Q3FY24

HDFC Bank’s NIM remained flat at 3.6 percent in Q3FY24 from the previous quarter, while provisions rose by a significant 39 percent sequentially. The bank’s net interest income (NII) saw a modest increase of 4 percent quarter-over-quarter, and its net profit grew by 2.5 percent in Q3FY24.

Impact on Nifty 50 Index

The previous trading session witnessed HDFC Bank stock experiencing its most significant single-day decline in over three years, impacting the benchmark Nifty 50 index, where it holds the largest weightage. The bank’s challenges serve as a timely reminder of the volatility and risks inherent in the financial markets, even for traditionally secure banking stocks.

0
Business Finance India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
26 seconds ago
Persistent Systems Announces 9% Q3 Profit Surge and Strategic Appointments
Persistent Systems, an IT services stalwart based in Pune, India, has announced a robust financial performance for the third quarter of the fiscal year 2023-24. The company’s profit surged by 9 percent, reaching Rs 286 crore in Q3, a significant jump from Rs 263 crore in Q2. Revenue also witnessed a substantial growth, escalating by
Persistent Systems Announces 9% Q3 Profit Surge and Strategic Appointments
Automakers Navigate EV Brand Differentiation Amidst Industry Shift
10 mins ago
Automakers Navigate EV Brand Differentiation Amidst Industry Shift
Middletown School District Prioritizes Job Readiness Over College Degrees
10 mins ago
Middletown School District Prioritizes Job Readiness Over College Degrees
Mosaic Forest Management Pivots to Carbon Offset Trading amid Climate Concerns
1 min ago
Mosaic Forest Management Pivots to Carbon Offset Trading amid Climate Concerns
Global Roundup: From Financial Markets to Technological Milestones
4 mins ago
Global Roundup: From Financial Markets to Technological Milestones
FOCUS Office Building Flourishes Amidst Dynamic Market Conditions
5 mins ago
FOCUS Office Building Flourishes Amidst Dynamic Market Conditions
Latest Headlines
World News
Remembering Anthony Clifton: A Legacy of Compassion in Emergency Management
13 seconds
Remembering Anthony Clifton: A Legacy of Compassion in Emergency Management
Ogun State Politics: Governor Abiodun's '2027 Rerun' Comment Stirs Fresh Rivalry
16 seconds
Ogun State Politics: Governor Abiodun's '2027 Rerun' Comment Stirs Fresh Rivalry
Apple's Journal App: A New Chapter in Emotional Well-being
3 mins
Apple's Journal App: A New Chapter in Emotional Well-being
Odisha in Focus: A Kaleidoscope of Events Across Various Domains
4 mins
Odisha in Focus: A Kaleidoscope of Events Across Various Domains
Poll Places Dr Gideon Boako Ahead in NPP's Parliamentary Primaries
5 mins
Poll Places Dr Gideon Boako Ahead in NPP's Parliamentary Primaries
USAID Responds to Georgian Parliament Speaker's Concerns Over Tolerance Centre Activities
5 mins
USAID Responds to Georgian Parliament Speaker's Concerns Over Tolerance Centre Activities
Mamata Banerjee to Decide on Congress Seat-Sharing for West Bengal Lok Sabha Polls
5 mins
Mamata Banerjee to Decide on Congress Seat-Sharing for West Bengal Lok Sabha Polls
Anwar Ibrahim Speaks on Challenges of Probing High-Profile Figures Amid MACC Investigations
9 mins
Anwar Ibrahim Speaks on Challenges of Probing High-Profile Figures Amid MACC Investigations
PMC Ramps Up Efforts to Complete Maratha Population Survey Amidst Quota Stir
9 mins
PMC Ramps Up Efforts to Complete Maratha Population Survey Amidst Quota Stir
Universal ID Council Unveiled at Davos: Aims to Address the Global Identity Crisis
35 mins
Universal ID Council Unveiled at Davos: Aims to Address the Global Identity Crisis
Stunning Upset at 2024 Australian Open: Noskova Defeats Top-Ranked Świątek
2 hours
Stunning Upset at 2024 Australian Open: Noskova Defeats Top-Ranked Świątek
World Values Survey Study Unveils Rising Global Values Disparities
2 hours
World Values Survey Study Unveils Rising Global Values Disparities
The Global Tuna Industry: Navigating Stormy Seas
2 hours
The Global Tuna Industry: Navigating Stormy Seas
Russia-Ukraine Update: Asset Confiscation Bill, Unexpected Allies, and Intensifying Conflict
2 hours
Russia-Ukraine Update: Asset Confiscation Bill, Unexpected Allies, and Intensifying Conflict
Bezos' PowerPoint Ban Rule at Amazon Resurfaces Amid Company Layoffs
2 hours
Bezos' PowerPoint Ban Rule at Amazon Resurfaces Amid Company Layoffs
Political Violence and Fatalities Surge in Kenya's Narok and Baringo Counties
3 hours
Political Violence and Fatalities Surge in Kenya's Narok and Baringo Counties
Criticism and Controversy Surround the 2024 World Economic Forum Discussions
4 hours
Criticism and Controversy Surround the 2024 World Economic Forum Discussions
Accelerated Melting of Greenland Ice Sheet Raises Global Concerns
4 hours
Accelerated Melting of Greenland Ice Sheet Raises Global Concerns

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app