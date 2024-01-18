HDFC Bank Shares Plunge Amid Missed Margins and Increased Provisions

On January 18, HDFC Bank, the largest private lender in India, experienced a significant downturn in its stock price, with shares falling over 2 percent to Rs 1,499. This followed a 9.1 percent tumble of its U.S.-listed shares the previous night, marking the largest single-day drop since March 2020. Over the course of two days, the bank’s American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) plunged over 15 percent, and its domestic stock declined over 11 percent. The fall in HDFC Bank shares had a ripple effect on other banking stocks, especially within the private sector, causing the Bank Nifty index to decrease by 0.6 percent during the noon trade of January 18.

Missed Net Interest Margins and Increased Provisions

The bank’s struggles started after it reported a miss in net interest margins (NIM) for the third quarter of the financial year 2024 (Q3FY24) due to a surge in the cost of funds. The quarter also witnessed higher provisions and the lowest earnings per share (EPS) growth in a decade. Despite these challenges, the bank’s management anticipates a gradual recovery of NIM in the subsequent quarters. However, market analysts have curtailed their target price on the stock while maintaining a bullish outlook based on its attractive valuations.

Financial Performance in Q3FY24

HDFC Bank’s NIM remained flat at 3.6 percent in Q3FY24 from the previous quarter, while provisions rose by a significant 39 percent sequentially. The bank’s net interest income (NII) saw a modest increase of 4 percent quarter-over-quarter, and its net profit grew by 2.5 percent in Q3FY24.

Impact on Nifty 50 Index

The previous trading session witnessed HDFC Bank stock experiencing its most significant single-day decline in over three years, impacting the benchmark Nifty 50 index, where it holds the largest weightage. The bank’s challenges serve as a timely reminder of the volatility and risks inherent in the financial markets, even for traditionally secure banking stocks.