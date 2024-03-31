HDFC Bank Hikes Home Loan Rates Despite Stable Repo Rate: Impact and Insights

HDFC Bank, India's premier private banking institution, has incrementally raised its repo rate-linked home loan interest rates since January this year, marking a significant shift in borrowing costs for new customers. This move comes as a surprise, given that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has maintained the repo rate unchanged since April of the previous year, challenging the conventional expectation that home loan rates should fluctuate in line with the central bank's repo rate adjustments.

Behind the Scenes: Factors Influencing the Rate Hike

Post the merger with HDFC Ltd in July last year, HDFC Bank's approach to home loan pricing underwent a noticeable change. Initially, HDFC Ltd aggressively marketed home loans at rates ranging between 8.30% and 8.45%. However, following the merger, HDFC Bank has cited an increased cost of funds as a primary reason for the rate adjustments. Industry experts, including Vipul Patel of MortgageWorld and Raj Khosla of MyMoneyMantra.com, point towards liquidity issues impacting not just HDFC Bank but the broader banking sector. Comparative analysis with other financial institutions like Axis Bank and Karur Vysya Bank, which also adjusted their home loan rates, sheds light on a sector-wide trend, albeit with nationalized banks like SBI maintaining steady rates.

Understanding the Rate Change: The Role of Spread

Experts attribute the rate hike primarily to alterations in the 'spread'—a component of the repo rate-linked lending rate that encompasses the bank's operating costs, margin for revenue, and business profitability. This adjustment in spread, which directly influences the interest rates for new borrowers, reflects the bank's strategy to manage its cost of funds and profitability. It's noteworthy that once a home loan contract is finalized, the spread can only be revised once every three years, safeguarding existing borrowers from immediate impacts of such adjustments.

Implications for New Borrowers

For new home loan applicants, this rate increase translates to a higher cost of borrowing. For instance, a comparison between loans sanctioned in January and the current rates reveals a significant increase in the total interest payable over the loan's tenure. Prospective borrowers are advised to explore options with narrower spreads to mitigate the impact on their interest payments. Additionally, adopting strategies like part prepayments can help in managing the increased financial burden effectively.

This strategic rate adjustment by HDFC Bank amidst stable repo rates by the RBI prompts a reevaluation of borrowing strategies among prospective home loan customers. It underscores the importance of thorough market research and financial planning in securing a home loan that aligns with one's financial goals and capabilities.