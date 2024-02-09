HDEF: A European Core with Global Reach and High Dividend Yields

The Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (HDEF) has emerged as a significant player in the international dividend-focused ETF landscape since its August 12, 2015, inception. With a portfolio of 124 stocks, primarily invested in large and mega-cap companies across Europe, this ETF tracks the MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Index, focusing on companies with high dividend yield and quality characteristics.

HDEF's Portfolio: A European Core with Global Reach

United Kingdom (20.57%), Switzerland (18.45%), France (16.75%), and Australia (11.18%) are the countries with the most significant investments in HDEF's portfolio. These allocations reflect the fund's objective of targeting high-yielding companies in developed markets outside the United States and Canada.

In terms of sectors, Financials (25.50%) and Industrials (18.61%) hold the lion's share of the portfolio, followed closely by Consumer Discretionary (15.54%) and Utilities (11.90%). The fund's top 10 holdings, which account for nearly 39% of the portfolio, include names like Swiss pharmaceutical giant Roche Holding AG, British multinational alcoholic beverages company Diageo PLC, and French industrial gases specialist Air Liquide SA.

The Quest for Yield and Currency Considerations

HDEF's low total expense ratio of 0.09% and its trailing 12-month yield of 4.57% make it an attractive option for income-seeking investors. The fund employs deliverable or non-deliverable forward currency contracts to hedge currency exposure, although the methodology is not explicitly disclosed.

The fund's quarterly distributions and a history of consistent dividend growth appeal to those looking for a steady income stream in an ever-changing global economy.

Performance Analysis: HDEF vs. the Competition

While HDEF's valuation ratios, such as price-to-earnings and price-to-book, are more attractive compared to the MSCI EAFE Index, its performance has lagged behind the parent index since inception.

As of February 9, 2024, HDEF has an annualized return of 4.31%, compared to the MSCI EAFE Index's 5.12%. When stacked against other international dividend ETFs, HDEF's performance also falls short. However, it's worth noting that the fund's moderate risks associated with individual stocks and its concentration in the top 10 holdings contribute to its unique risk-reward profile.

Despite its underperformance, HDEF's focus on high-dividend-yielding companies and its commitment to quality characteristics make it a compelling choice for income-focused investors seeking exposure to developed markets outside the United States and Canada.

In the ever-evolving world of finance, investors must constantly weigh the potential benefits of various investment vehicles against their inherent risks. As the global economy continues to shift, HDEF stands as an option worth considering for those seeking a steady income stream with a focus on international dividend-paying companies.