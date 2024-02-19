H&D Wireless Holding AB Embarks on a New Trading Journey on the First North Growth Market

As the clock strikes the trading hour on February 20, 2024, a new chapter unfolds for H&D Wireless Holding AB, marking its foray into the First North Growth Market with the availability of subscription rights and paid subscription shares. This significant milestone not only heralds a new era for the company but also beckons investors to partake in a potentially lucrative journey until the end of the trading periods on February 28, 2024, and March 26, 2024, respectively.

Unlocking Opportunities: Trading Subscription Rights and Shares

In an unprecedented move, H&D Wireless Holding AB's subscription rights will be traded openly, offering investors a unique opportunity to secure a stake in a company poised for growth. Simultaneously, the paid subscription shares make their debut, inviting a broader spectrum of investors to engage with the company's vision. This dual offering is meticulously planned for bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden, ensuring a seamless transaction process for all parties involved. The intricacies of trading, including the short names, ISIN codes, order book IDs, and market segments, are laid out with precision, governed by the MiFID II tick size table, designed to facilitate fair and transparent trading.

Guiding Lights: Navigating the Financial Seas

The announcement by Nasdaq Stockholm AB comes as a beacon for potential investors and market watchers, highlighting H&D Wireless Holding AB's strategic move. Detailed contact information is provided, including Issuer Surveillance and an email address, ensuring that investors have direct access to essential resources and support. This proactive approach by Nasdaq Stockholm AB not only underscores the significance of the trading event but also reinforces the market's commitment to fostering an environment of transparency and investor confidence.

A Broader Perspective: Beyond Trading

As the trading periods for H&D Wireless Holding AB's subscription rights and paid subscription shares draw near, the financial community watches with bated breath. This event is not just a transaction on the First North Growth Market; it's a testament to the company's growth trajectory and the dynamic nature of the investment world. Through detailed planning, transparent communication, and a focus on investor engagement, H&D Wireless Holding AB sets the stage for what could be a transformative period in its corporate journey. As we look to the future, the unfolding story of H&D Wireless Holding AB and its stakeholders promises to be one of innovation, opportunity, and potential rewards.